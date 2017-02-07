In a pair of unrelated incidents Monday, California Highway Patrol officers killed a suspect and local police officers locked down Samohi during the search for armed robbery suspects.

California CHP officers shot and killed a man who came at them with a knife near the intersection of Pico and Interstate 10 yesterday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Lisa Jansen said the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Jansen said CHP officers initially responded following reports of a pedestrian walking on the interstate. They later spotted the man on surface streets and approached him.

Officers opened fire when the man, armed with a knife, approached them and refused orders to stop. The suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at a hospital. He has not been identified. No officers were hurt.

A stretch of Pico Boulevard was closed during the investigation.

In an unrelated case, Santa Monica High School was placed on temporary lockdown yesterday while police search the nearby area for armed robbery suspects.

The Santa Monica Police Department received a call for an armed robbery on 6th and Bay at about 12:15 p.m. Officers put the school in lockdown at 12:30 p.m. following reports of multiple suspects running into an apartment building on the 700 block of Pico Blvd.

According to SMPD, at least three individuals were involved in the armed robbery and officers decided to preemptively lockdown Samohi to prevent students who might be exiting the campus for lunch from wandering into the search zone.

The school was reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

One suspect was identified and detained at the scene. Lt. Saul Rodriguez said the other two suspects are male and in their mid to late teens. No additional information was available at press time.

