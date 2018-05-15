The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating two unrelated gun crimes that occurred over the span of a couple of days.

On May 10 at about 3:26 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) received several calls for service regarding reports of several shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 24th Street.

Officers responded and found a dead, male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in Alley 24. A weapon was recovered nearby the victim.

SMPD Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

“A preliminary investigation; which includes witness statements and surveillance video, has determined the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound causing his death,” said a statement released by SMPD.

The second incident occurred on May 12.

SMPD said they received calls of shots fired at about 9:11 p.m. on the 900 block of Wilshire Blvd. When officers arrived, witnesses identified a potential victim and said he was engaged in an argument with the suspects that resulted in a gun being fired at the victim. No-one was hurt and the potential victim denied any involvement with the suspects or shooting.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle on the 1300 block of Lincoln that matched the witness’ descriptions but the three occupants initially refused to exit the vehicle. Eventually, two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody. The juveniles were released to their parents but the adult (Emmanuel Garcia-Cruz, 40, of Los Angeles) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SMPD Investigations Division at (310) 458-8451.

editor@smdp.com