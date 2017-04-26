Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica College to screen “Generation Startup”

Santa Monica College will host a screening of the documentary film “Generation Startup” at 4 p.m. April 27. The screening will be followed by an audience Q&A session hosted by the SMC Rotaract Club.

The screening and audience Q&A are free and will be held in Room 144 of the SMC Business building on the SMC main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. Sponsored by the SMC Associates (www.smc.edu/associates) and the SMC Business Department.

Directed by Academy Award winner Cynthia Wade and award-winning filmmaker Cheryl Miller Houser, “Generation Startup” offers an in-the-trenches look at the front lines of entrepreneurship in America. The film delivers a call to action and celebrates risk-taking, urban revitalization, and diversity as it documents the struggles and triumphs of six recent college graduates – selected as Venture for America Fellows – who put everything on the line to build startups in Detroit.

For additional information, call (310) 434-4100.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer

Broad Stage

Fundraiser for SMC applied music program

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Music Department is pleased to present a benefit concert for the Applied Music Program featuring some of SMC’s most gifted music students. The concert will be held Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center (Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica).

A part of SMC’s continuing effort to blend top-tier arts education with high-quality performances for the public, the Applied Music Program is dedicated to fostering the development of outstanding instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers, with the goal of preparing each student for successful transfer as a music major to a four-year university or conservatory.

The academically rigorous program – founded in 2001 by Dr. James Smith and currently directed by Dr. Janelle DeStefano and Dr. Brian Driscoll – requires students to audition for the program and, if accepted, to take courses in ensemble, music theory, and performance, as well as private lessons.

Tickets are $10.

For tickets and information, go to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or call (310) 434-3005 or (310) 434-4323.