On October 17, 2017 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

A pedestrian was utilizing the crosswalk in the mid-block of 1500 Colorado when he was struck by an Expo train that was traveling eastbound into the 17th Street Station.

The victim lost consciousness for a short time.

Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics responded and treated the pedestrian at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Colorado Blvd was closed to traffic from 14th Street to 17th Street for a few hours while officers conducted their collision investigation.