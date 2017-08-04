Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department shot a man Friday evening.

The SMAlert system sent out a notification at about 6:40 p.m. notifying residents of street closures around Hotchkiss park for a shooting investigation.

The Departments social media accounts and the account of Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks‏ confirmed officers shot a suspect in the area of Main/Hollister. According to SMPD, officers located a suspect in connection with a murder investigation and the suspect drew a gun on officers. Officers shot the man who was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation into the original murder and the subsequent shooting is ongoing.