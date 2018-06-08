A 41-year-old man has been charged with breaking into a 66-year-old woman’s Santa Monica apartment and sexually assaulting her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Oksana Sigal said Dylan James Jensen (dob 5/11/77) of Los Angeles faces one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, person present; sodomy by use of force; forcible oral copulation; and two counts each of forcible rape; and sexual battery.

Case SA098166 includes special allegations of personal use of a knife and commission of sexual offenses during residential burglary.

Jensen pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday and is due back on July 11 to set a date for a preliminary hearing in Department W31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

On June 3, the defendant allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment and once inside, sexually assaulted the victim, the prosecutor said.

Bail is set at more than $1.59 million. If convicted as charged, Jensen is facing a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Submitted by Ricardo Santiago D.A. Public Information Officer