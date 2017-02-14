The Planning Commission will review big changes coming to Lincoln Boulevard Wednesday.

The commission will examine the permit for a massive new apartment complex that will replace the JoAnn Fabrics and the old Wertz Brothers furniture store (1613-1637 Lincoln Boulevard). Together, the two lots are bigger than your average football field at 69,096 square feet. The project is being developed by a subsidiary of USAA Real Estate Company, a national developer based in San Antonio, Texas.

The five-story apartment complex will provide 191 apartments and 388 parking spaces in three levels of underground parking. The project reserves fifteen of those apartments for onsite affordable housing.

The apartment complex will be flanked by two other new buildings also in the works: a 90-unit complex at Lincoln and Colorado and a 66-unit complex at the current Aaron Brothers lot on the other side. When all three projects are completed, that block of Lincoln will be transformed with nearly 350 new apartments. It is just one of several blocks along Lincoln Boulevard north of I-10 slated for development over the next few years.

On the south side of I-10, the Planning Commission will review a final design concept for the Lincoln Neighborhood Corridor Plan (LiNC) before it goes to the City Council. The overarching plan considers crosswalks, medians and bike lanes for 17 blocks of Lincoln Between Ozone Avenue and the I-10 freeway.

The first phrase of improvements includes a dedicated bus lane, enhancing and adding crosswalks, landscaped medians, curb extensions, ADU ramps and 48 trees. The City puts the price tag for all the fixes and additions at $2.5 million and hopes to complete the changes by the end of next year.

A second phase will be much costlier, around $10 million, and may take several years to accumulate enough grants and other resources. The City wants to add more landscaping, better lighting and underground rainwater and runoff facilities.

When the project is completed, there will be three new crosswalks with safety signals across Lincoln at Grant, Pine and Wilson Street, new bicycle connection improvements at Ashland and Pearl as well as new bike racks, benches and trash cans.

The meeting will be open to the public. The Planning Commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1685 Main Street.

Kate@smdp.com