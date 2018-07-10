The homeless man accused of killing a man outside Providence St. John’s Medical Center will face a judge at LAX Superior Court today facing murder charges. Police arrested 26-year-old Daniel Roy Davis Friday after finding evidence that linked him to the crime, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez with the Santa Monica Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim found on a bench in a secluded area of the hospital grounds as 41-year-old Justin Patrick Lee. A hospital security guard stumbled upon the body at 6:45 a.m. Friday. Detectives say the man was killed by a blow to his upper torso. They believe the attack happened on hospital grounds.

Davis told investigators he had only been living in the Los Angeles area for about a month before the arrest, Rodriguez said. His most recent address was in San Diego but Rodriguez said Davis was originally from Texas. He was held on $2 million bail over the weekend pending his arraignment.

Police would not comment on the motive or relationship between the two men, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation. Investigators will make their case to the District Attorney today.

