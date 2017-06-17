Hello Sunshine! As you and your friends and family gear up for your summer adventures be sure to start right here at home.

Stop by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s Main Street Visitor Center to check out Summer 2017 merchandise, including exclusive Santa Monica-themed board shorts thanks to a partnership across the pond with luxury men’s swimwear brand, Orlebar Brown. Show your hometown pride with new Santa Monica logo merchandise for the season – including beach bags, lightweight tank tops, sandals, beach towels and sunscreen – at any of our four Visitor Information Centers.

Santa Monica’s Visitor Centers are the perfect place to send your visiting friends and family this Summer. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff can assist planning their visit to Santa Monica and offer tips for how best to explore the Los Angeles region, with advice and information on public transportation, area attractions and tours.

Get them excited to visit by introducing the release of SMTT’s new Official Visitors Guide and Official Visitors Map, just in time for Santa Monica’s busy Summer season. Produced annually by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism in partnership with Los Angeles magazine, the comprehensive guide offers the latest information on area attractions, overnight accommodations, shopping, dining and cultural experiences. This year’s edition also features local “So Santa Monica” callouts – inviting visitors to embrace the city’s chic beach lifestyle. The Official Visitors Map features neighborhood profiles, tips on how to get around Santa Monica car-free, how to safely use the City’s new pedestrian scrambles and bike lanes. You can find the Official Visitors Guide and Official Visitors Map at any of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s 4 Visitor Centers, order it onlne or you can download electronic versions at www.santamonica.com and search for special offers specific to the Summer season and for a list of quintessential Summer events, visit www.santamonica.com/summer-specials.

Do you remember your first visit to Santa Monica? Was it during the Summer? Share your (and get your friends to do the same) story at santamonicatourism.com or via social media using the hashtag #SMFirstVisit. A winner will be selected at random on September 1, 2017 to win an Apple iPad mini and Santa Monica-themed prize basket. Happy Summer!