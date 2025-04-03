SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Easter on the Promenade, Cosetta Grand Opening, Blue Plate Oysterette Community Dinner, and much more!

Wellness & Waves Kickoff: Immerse yourself in wellness every Saturday, April 5 to October 11, from 8-10a.m. at the Santa Monica Pier. Start your Saturday morning under the iconic Santa Monica Yacht Harbor sign with an easy-breezy group run from 8-9 AM. There is also Yoga and Yoga-Pilates Fusion classes at the west end from 9-10 AM. FREE. https://www.santamonicapier.org/wellness-and-waves

Superbloom Beach Club (at the Park): Join Superbloom for a full day of mindfulness, movement, music, and meaningful connection. Superbloom Collective is a community based in authentic connection, self-expression, and service. Saturday, April 5, 12 - 5 p.m., Hotchkiss Park, 2302 Fourth St. https://lu.ma/gncbyisn

Hop Into Easter Fun on Third Street Promenade with Free Photos, Live Entertainment and More: The Easter spirit comes to Third Street Promenade with a festive, family-friendly celebration featuring free photos with the Easter Bunny, live entertainment and interactive activities for all ages. FREE. Sunday, April 6, 12 – 4 p.m., 1200 block of Third Street Promenade https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-santa-monica-celebrates-easter-2025-tickets-1273173539329

Arts Month Reception: Join the local launch of April's Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month with a celebration in partnership with Arts for LA. The event will include a variety of artsy activities. FREE. Sunday, April 6, 2-4 p.m., Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-month-celebration-tickets-1261542871689

Live Talks - An Evening with Maria Shriver: The award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author and former First Lady of California shares a powerful collection of reflections and original poems that emanate from her hard-earned wisdom, showing readers there is strength and love on the other side of our hardest days. Thursday, April 10, 8:00p.m., New Roads School 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/maria-shriver/

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, April 4, starting at 5:00p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Blue Plate Oysterette Community Dinner Series: Join us for a gourmet dinner at sunset for $25. Enjoy a chef-curated meal, mingle with your Santa Monica neighbors, and soak in the sunset from our communal table. This dinner will feature shrimp radiatore pasta with seasonal salad. Monday, April 7, 4 - 6p.m., 1355 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bpo-community-dinner-series-tickets-1281400245629

Esters Wine Bar Lebeau-Batiste Champagne Takeover: Meet the winemakers and taste your way through their elegant, expressive Champagnes. Wednesday, April 9, 5 - 8p.m., 1314 7th St. https://www.esterswineshop.com/calendar/

Eater Raves About Cosetta Grand Opening: The Italian-Californian Restaurant and Pizzeria from acclaimed Chef Zach Pollack debuted this week. According to EaterLA, “Pizza, Milaneses, salads, and raw seafood shine at Cosetta, the versatile new California Italian restaurant.” 3150 Ocean Park Blvd. https://la.eater.com/2025/4/1/24398968/cosetta-zach-pollack-italian-restaurant-pizza-santa-monica-opening

Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Reaches New Heights at Vibey Santa Monica Rooftop Location: With multiple patios, two indoor dining rooms, and a full bar, the new Din Tai Fung is ready for noodle-and-dumpling fans https://la.eater.com/2025/2/25/24372965/din-tai-fung-santa-monica-opening-photos-food-chinese

Layla Bagels Ranked #2 in LA: The Infatuation raves this shop, stating it is the bagel shop “the Westside has been waiting for: a lovely little counter service spot with great coffee and outrageously delicious bagels piled high with the freshest produce available." 1614 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/la-best-bagels

Augie's On Main Listed Among Best LA Restaurants for Takeout and Delivery: "For a taste of Josiah Citrin’s cooking without paying Michelin-starred-Citrin prices, head over to his casual chicken and burger spot, Augie’s on Main. Located on a busy strip of Santa Monica, Augie’s offers approachable dishes done well, like Citrin’s classic “dirty” chicken, a two-hands-required cheeseburger, hot dogs, and a chopped salad. https://la.eater.com/maps/best-los-angeles-takeout-delivery-food-restaurants

Further Afield:The Gallery is a new downtown dining and entertainment destination and its Signature Dining Experience, Elementa, is a two-hour, five-course entertainment dining extravaganza, taking guests on a multi-sensory journey exploring the five classical elements of nature: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Aether. Tickets for Elementa start at $200 per person. www.TheGalleryDining.com

Looking Ahead: Looking Ahead: Juniper Market (4/12); Earth Day Celebration (4/22); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.comand let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Easter on the Promenade, Cosetta Grand Opening, & More!