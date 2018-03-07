Garbage truck fire

Trash inside a Santa Monica garbage truck caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Monica Fire Department, the truck pulled up to Station 1 on 7th Street at about 8:57 a.m., ran the front doorbell and reported their truck was on fire.

SMFD Public Information Officer Patrick Nulty said the truck had a full load that had to be completely emptied onto the street so firefighters to extinguish and overhaul the fire.

” Public Works staff had to respond with a tractor and another trash truck to clean up and remove all of the debris. There were no injuries or significant property damage to the trash truck. Cause of the fire was unable to be determined,” he said.

Local resident Stephen Foster captured images of the incident.