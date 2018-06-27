Locals can enjoy July 4 celebrations at several official firework shows

All fireworks are illegal in Santa Monica and local officials are reminding residents to enjoy the upcoming 4th of July holiday at one of the many nearby official shows.

According to the Santa Monica Fire Department, anyone in possession of any fireworks, including “Safe and Sane” items could face a fine of up to $1,000 and firefighters will seize all illegal fireworks they encounter within the city.

Fire Marshal Eric Binder said the department makes a few seizures every year, mostly from visitors who bring fireworks into the city.

“Luckily our seizures have been going down in the years so people are getting the message,” he said.

Binder said the department also expects an increase in non-firework emergencies during the summer holiday.

“Any warm weather here in Santa Monica and we always see an increase in fire-related calls mostly related to medical aid on the beach,” he said.

Binder said the department is increasing the number of paramedics on beach carts that will be patrolling the sand during July 4 and that staffing increase will continue on weekends throughout the season.

“We do have people on the beach so we will bump up our resources just to handle the crowds,” he said.

Binder said locals should take advantage of one of the local official shows if they want to see fireworks. Santa Monica’s official show, “Celebrate America,” is presented by Santa Monica College on Saturday, June 30.

The show will feature fireworks, life music and dancing. Held on Corsair Field, the free festivities will include a food drive sponsored by the Associated Students of SMC. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of unopened, nonperishable food items to one of the multiple drop-off locations that will be available.

The event also includes community service booths, food trucks, and food booths operated by Kettle Corn and Stuff, What the Funnel, and the Boy Scouts. Officials said picnicking is welcome, but alcoholic beverages, glass containers, barbecues, fireworks (including sparklers), and chairs with pointed legs are prohibited. SMC is a smoke free campus and all smoking is prohibited.

The SMC parking lots open at 4 p.m. (enter at Pico Blvd. and 17th St.), with Corsair Field gates opening at 5 p.m. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled at 9 p.m.

Parking is $5 and donations are welcome but the event is free. Visit www.smc.edu/CelebrateAmerica for more information.

On July 4 Santa Monicans can partake in the annual parade produced by the Ocean Park Association. The parade begins at Pico and Main at 9:30 a.m. Visit https://www.santamonicaparade.com for more information about the parade.

Neighboring communities also have fireworks shows on July 4.

July 4 fireworks

Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade

Pacific Palisades Charter High School

15777 Bowdoin St.

Los Angeles, CA 90272

Cost: $10 (free for children under six years)

Marina Del Rey Fireworks Celebration

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Cost: Free

Culver City July 4th Fireworks

West LA College

9000 Overland Ave

Culver City, CA 90230

Cost: $5 (free for children under five years)

Westchester Fourth of July Parade

Loyola Boulevard from Westchester Park to LMU

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Cost: Free

The Hollywood Bowl July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Cost: Price depending on seat selection

4th of July Block Party at Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cost: Free