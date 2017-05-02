Rated PG-13

96 Minutes

Released April 7th

I had expected that Going in Style would be a fun quirky romp like Grumpy Old Men. I was pleasantly surprised to find that this movie is much more than that. It’s a wonderful heartwarming family movie with life lessons that are disguised within its beautifully written story. Theodore Melfi’s screenplay reveals details gradually about the characters through their actions, as we get to know them better.

Zach Braff (you probably know him from his ten years on Scrubs) has proven himself an excellent director. He has helmed a story that keeps its rhythm throughout, establishes suspense, provides unexpected twists and embraces some fascinating characters., Braff has the skill to pull superb performances from his stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin and his great supporting cast which includes Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon, Siobhan Fallon Hegan, Peter Serafinowicz Murphy and Chirstopher Lloyd. John Ortiz as “Jesus” is brilliant.

The theme of this movie is about not giving up and refusing to accept defeat, in many ways – especially when it comes to the inevitable process of aging. This is not an “old man’s” movie. I would recommend Going in Style to anyone of any age.

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which is the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people. She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com. For previously published reviews see https://kwboo