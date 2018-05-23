On April 23, 2018 Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Traffic Investigators filed charges on a suspect involved in a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a Metro Expo Line train. The suspect is identified as Anthony Manuel Beltran Sr., a 54-year old male from Waterford, Connecticut. The charges were filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Division.

On April 18, 2018 at about 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for service regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a Metro Expo Line train at Lincoln Blvd and Colorado Avenue. The three occupants (two minors) of the vehicle suffered significant injuries requiring transportation to a local hospital for treatment. One of the passengers of the vehicle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation by SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team revealed the train was travelling west approaching Lincoln Blvd as a vehicle travelling north on Lincoln Blvd ran a red light causing the collision. Investigators determined a contributing factor to the collision appears to be that the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol. Beltran (driver) was placed under arrest and booked after he was treated at the hospital.

Beltran has been charged with 23153(a) CVC – Driving Under the Influence-Injury Involved; 273a (a) PC – Child Endangerment-Serious Injury; and 25658(a) B&P – Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. Beltran remains in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on a $ 410,000.00 bail pending future court proceedings.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigators Pace or Olson at (310) 458-8954; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

Submitted by Saul Lieutenant Rodriguez