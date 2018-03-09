Malibu

Informational Workshop on Measure M Transportation Improvement Projects in Malibu

The City of Malibu, along with the County of Los Angeles, is conducting an informational workshop on Wednesday, March 14, 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss transportation improvement projects funded by Los Angeles County Measure M.

Measure M is a countywide half-cent sales tax approved by voters on November 8, 2016 to address regional transportation issues. The funds generated will be used to ease traffic congestion, expand transit services, maintain and improve existing infrastructure, enhance bike and pedestrian connections, earthquake-retrofit bridges, and embrace and implement technological innovations throughout the County.

The Workshop on March 14 will provide information on the projects being proposed for Measure M funding in Malibu and the surrounding County areas. It is an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed projects and ask questions of City and County staff. The projects being considered are:

Westward Beach Parking and Walkway Improvements

Malibu Canyon Road Improvements

Signal System Improvements on Pacific Coast Highway

Median Improvements Along Pacific Coast Highway

Parking Lots

Topanga Beach Shuttle Service Expansion and Bus Stop Improvements

Malibu Canyon Road Bridge Widening

The meeting will be held at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.) in the Multipurpose Room from 6 to 8 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer

Downtown

Annual Student Photo Exhibition Opening Reception

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will present its Annual Student Photography Exhibition from March 15 through May 2.

The opening reception for the exhibit will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the gallery, located on the first floor of the Emeritus Campus, 1227 Second St., in downtown Santa Monica. Parking is available next door in Santa Monica Public Parking Structure No. 2. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit and reception are free.

“Our SMC Emeritus students have a broad range of experience in photography,” said Dr. Scott C. Silverman, Associate Dean of SMC Emeritus, “with some having taken classes with us for just a semester or two, to those taking classes here for years and years. You will find their work to be artistic and beautiful. It would be fantastic to see you there.”

The salon-style group exhibition features a remarkable variety of recent photographic works created by 25 students. The students are: Dorli Burge, Eva Caulfield, Christine Chambers, Anna Conley, John Dalton, Jim Gerstley, Lorraine Ginsburg, Pantham Gopalakrishna, Kathleen Higgins, Suzie Kim, Barbara Lebow, Leticia Lua, Regina Pally, Doris Power, Karen Sandler, Ron Siegel, Marilyn Stern, Jo Tashima, Michael Telerant, Jonathan Tillman, Alan Tossman, Linda Velonis, Alex Vital, James Wang, and Isaac Yusim.

SMC’s widely praised Emeritus program offers more than 120 noncredit adult education classes and special programs of interest to older adults.

For more information, call (310) 434-4306.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer