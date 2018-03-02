The Pier

The S.T.E.A.M Machines Innovation Fair Returns to the Santa Monica Pier

The 5th Annual S.T.E.A.M Machines Innovation Fair is a free one-day expo on the Santa Monica Pier designed to inspire the next generation of innovators, artists, designers and scientific leaders. On Sunday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., S.T.E.A.M. Machines will entertain and enlighten with an Innovation Exhibition, a Path to Innovation Panel and a National Rube Goldberg competition, inviting all to playfully dive into an interactive experience that connects the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Innovation Exhibition

Innovation exhibits hosted by event partners will be sparking curiosity and engagement throughout the Pier:

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies: explore the HyperloopTT station and capsule in a VR experience.

Urban Objects: explore the transcendent nature of ordinary objects with artist Aaron Kramer.

Heal the Bay / Aquarium: experience an “Underwater Treasure” VR in their on-site exhibit

reDiscover Center.

STEMup4Youth: an astounding toothpick sculpture and identified flying objects activity.

T4T.org: create Ultimate Recycling Machines using imagination and fun upcycled materials.

Creamistry: using liquid nitrogen to prepare customized, handcrafted ice cream.

Tesla

Robotics Society Southern California

Radiant Images

Steve Craig Drawing Machines

Path to Innovation Panel

2 – 3:30 p.m.

A panel of tech wizards will share visions from the future and hopes for their groundbreaking fields:

Morgan Cable, JPL

Dirk Alhborn, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

Chris Garcia, Uber / Elevate

Gray Bright, Tomorrow Show Host

Sharlene Loh, StemUp4Youth Founder & CEO

Rube Goldberg Curious Contraption Contest

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

How complicated can it be to pour a bowl of cereal?

That’s the challenge posed to student teams from Santa Monica to Arkansas – and the objective their Rube Goldberg contraptions must execute in minimum of 20 chain reactions. Up and down the Santa Monica Pier, over 10 machines will be operating in 10’x10’ plots, each tinkering towards that final milk-pouring mechanism. The winning team will be judged and awarded a cash prize and entry to the national competition by a creditable committee: Lyle Tavernier (NASA Educational Technology Specialist), Hector Alvarez (Two Bit Circus Creative Director), Brett Doar (celebrated Rube Goldberg machinist), Martin Tomasz (analog/radio/mixed-signal engineer), and Heather Doyle (S.T.E.A.M. Innovation Fair Creator).

This regional competition features tiers of middle school, high school, and university squads in a battle of Rube Goldberg machines – overly engineered contraptions that achieve a simple end-game through the most complicated (and humorous) paths imaginable. Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize winning inventor and cartoonist Rube Goldberg, these contraptions inspire creativity and innovation.

For more information, visit SteamMachinesLA.com or SantaMonicaPier.org.

Search for the official event hashtag #SteamMachines.

Submitted by Craig Hoffman, Pier Director of Partnerships & Development

Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica College and VA sign agreement to expand support services for student veterans

Santa Monica College (SMC) has announced a recently-signed agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will give SMC student veterans access to a VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselor, who will assist the SMC Veterans’ Resources Center with counseling and support services to help them succeed in college and transition to careers in the civilian workforce. SMC will share a VSOC counselor with UCLA, and is one of only 13 community colleges in California to offer this service.

“SMC is very pleased that the VA has provided this new addition to our current array of support services especially for veterans,” said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, “and our team is committed to assisting veterans, meeting their particular needs, and helping them plan for their academic and career success today and in the future.”

In the past academic year, SMC served over 2,100 veterans at its Veterans’ Resource Center. The center serves as a one-stop shop where veterans enrolled at the college have exclusive access to academic and career counseling; tutoring; therapy; and referrals to community resources and various veteran-serving programs in the West Los Angeles area. The VRC also offers a computer lab and assistive technology, and a “veteran lounge/study room” where they can connect with peers.

Anthony Roeback, Chief of the VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Service, said that the Department of Veteran Affairs is also “appreciative of this new partnership with Santa Monica College.”

“The focus in this partnership is to assist SMC students who receive VA educational benefits in the completion of their educational endeavors,” said Roeback. “We’re excited about this opportunity to provide support to SMC student veterans.”

The VSOC counselor will be on-site beginning the middle of the current spring semester and will be assigned to SMC for two weekdays, and to UCLA for three. The counselor will help streamline the complex transition process encompassing services such as referrals for VA medical and mental health services, career counseling, job placement assistance, and more.

Elaine Morton, who currently heads the SMC Veterans’ Resource Center, gave credit to retired VRC Faculty Leader Linda Sinclair for the successful outcome to her efforts to bring a VetSuccess counselor to SMC. “Ms. Sinclair was a strong advocate for having a permanent vocational rehabilitation counselor on campus,” said Morton. “We are pleased to offer this additional support service to our students and are indebted to her for her dedication and diligence.”

U.S. Army veteran, SMC alum, and Loyola Marymount University Political Science major Domingo Tomas — who had faced poverty, a difficult childhood, and a rough transition after serving a decade in the military — said that the SMC Veterans’ Resource Center was “a safe haven.”

“That told me the SMC community cares for veterans,” he said. He plans on applying to law school after graduating from LMU this spring, and continuing his personal philanthropic mission of the past several years, delivering school supplies to needy children in his native Zaculeu, near the western Guatemala city of Huehuetenango.

For more information on the SMC Veterans’ Resource Center and all its services, visit www.smc.edu/veterans or call 310-434-8260.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer