Pacific Palisades

Choral extravaganza at St. Matthew’s Music Guild March 2

Two choirs from USC’s Thornton School of Music will present a diverse program of choral masterworks at St. Matthew’s Music Guild on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Under the direction of Christian Grases, the fifty-voice USC Concert Choir will showcase music from renaissance England, turn-of-the-century Paris and 20th century America. Morton Lauridsen’s lush Mid-Winter Songs will be performed by the twenty-five-voice USC Chamber Singers, under the direction of Jo-Michael Scheibe. The Chamber Singer’s set will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Polish Independence and spotlight music from the Baltic region in advance of a May 2018 tour of the area.

The Concert Choir has performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor, Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms, and Britten’s War Requiem. The choir performed at the 2015 National Conference of the National Collegiate Choral Organization in Portland, OR. Their Music Guild program will include works by American Norman Dello Joio on a text of Walt Whitman, Debussy’s impressionistic Beau Soir, music of 16th century English composer Thomas Tomkins, Ya Eres Mia by Lauridsen and newer works by Daniel Elder and Paul John Rudoi.

The Chamber Singers are recipients of the 2015 American Prize in Choral Music and have performed on many occasions for American Choral Directors Association conferences, including the 2015 National Convention in Salt Lake City, UT and the 2014 Western Division Convention in Santa Barbara, CA. Also in 2014, the Chamber Singers were one of only 25 choirs invited to the World Symposium on Choral Music in Seoul, Korea. In Fall 2013, they performed Britten’s War Requiem with conductor James Conlon at Walt Disney and Segerstrom Concert Halls and sang with Sir Elton John at USC and the 2013 Emmy Awards.

Along with music by Polish, Latvian and Estonian composers, the Chamber Singers will present Odysseus and the Siren by Z. Randall Stroope, True Colors by Los Angeles composer Matthew Brown, and All of Us from “Considering Matthew Shepard” by Craig Johnson.

All concerts in the Music Guild’s series take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., in the architecturally and acoustically exciting St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Admission is $35. The Music Guild offers discounted season passes. For more information, visit the Music Guild website: MusicGuildOnline.org or call (310) 573-7422.

Submitted by Thomas Neenan

11th Street

SMC Emeritus Concert Band To Perform March 4

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present a spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 4. The performance will be held in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

The free concert – sure to please everyone in the family – will feature an eclectic collection of classic and contemporary concert band music by composers Jack Stamp, David Maslanka, Morten Lauridsen, Julie Giroux, and John Philip Sousa. The Venice High School Band, conducted by David W. Lee, will also perform alongside the Emeritus Concert Band.

“Expect the unexpected at a Yosuke Miyoshi–directed Emeritus Concert Band performance,” said Emeritus Program Coordinator Vivian Rankin-Scales. “It will take you on a musical journey from Sousa to Soul Music, all on a Sunday afternoon. Come once, and we will see you at the Broad Stage time and time again.”

SMC’s Emeritus Concert Band is made up of musicians of a wide age range. The variety of musical and life experience that each band member brings to the group fuels an environment of ongoing inspiration.

“The Emeritus Concert Band is a true treasure,” said Dr. Scott C. Silverman, Associate Dean of SMC Emeritus. “The SMC Emeritus community is thrilled to showcase our students’ many talents. It is an occasion you will not want to miss.”

The Concert Band has thrilled listeners with its free concert series since 1979. The 60-member band is part of Santa Monica College’s acclaimed Emeritus program, established in 1975 to offer free classes and special programs to older adults.

New Concert Band members are always welcome. Call (310) 434-4306 to find out how to join.

Ample free parking will be available on the premises. Seating is on a first-arrival basis. If you need an accommodation due to a disability to participate in any SMC events, please contact Stephanie Schlatter at schlatter_stephanie@smc.edu or (310) 434-4313, at least five business days in advance.

For more information, please visit www.smc.edu/emeritus or call (310) 434-4306.

Submitted by Grace Smith

Pico Blvd.

SMC’s Drescher Planetarium features commercial space flight, solstices, and guest lectures this March

The Santa Monica College John Drescher Planetarium will hold five feature shows – as well as the popular Night Sky Show – on Friday evenings in March. Shows include two featuring guest lecturer Shelley Bonus.

The evening events are at 8 p.m. and are preceded by “The Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., offering the latest news in astronomy and space exploration, a family-friendly “tour” of the constellations, and the chance to ask astronomy-related questions.

The March shows are:

“Commercial Space Update” on March 2 and 9. Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic are just some of the commercial ventures hoping to be part of the first wave of private human spaceflight, as well as provide satellite launch services at lower cost than older players in the industry. With NASA human spaceflight pivoting to a lunar return prior to heading for Mars, speculation is that commercial companies will already operating on or around the Moon by the time NASA gets there with crewed Orion spacecraft.

Guest Lecture: Shelley Bonus: “Neutron Stars, Colliding Black Holes, and Gravitational Waves” on March 16. Guest lecturer Shelley Bonus will review the cutting-edge discoveries in the new field of gravitational wave astronomy, a field made possible by the first detection of gravity waves in 2015 by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), which provides information about the universe not obtainable by any previous type of scientific tool.

“TILT! Equinoxes and Solstices Explained” on March 23. Most city dwellers are only vaguely aware of what the equinoxes and solstices actually are. The Digistar planetarium projector and other imagery will be used to try to remedy this disconnect from the natural world – and dispel some myths, like that egg story…

Guest Lecture: Shelley Bonus: “What’s Your Zodiac Sign and Why? Astronomy/Astrology Myths and Facts” on March 30. Guest lecturer Shelley Bonus will offer her lively take on the relationship between astronomy and astrology, two once-synonymous, but now-sundered ways of looking at the sky.

The John Drescher Planetarium, which features a Digistar projection system, is located near the elevators on the second floor of Drescher Hall (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Tickets are available at the door and cost $11 ($9 seniors and children) for the evening’s scheduled “double bill,” or $6 ($5 seniors age 60+ and children age 12 and under) for a single Night Sky or feature show or telescope-viewing session.

For information, please call (310) 434-3005 or see www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or www.smc.edu/planetarium. All shows subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Submitted by Grace Smith

Downtown

Eat A Sub: Help Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is joining forces with 171 Jersey Mike’s restaurants in the Greater Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Fresno and Santa Barbara areas for the 8th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. In addition, three L.A. area locations are supporting City of Hope. During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating restaurants to:

Operation Gratitude (168 Greater L.A./Fresno/Santa Barbara/Inland Empire locations)

City of Hope (three locations in Hollywood, Northridge and Sherman Oaks)

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 28, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Operation Gratitude and City of Hope.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 170 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

In 2017, Greater Los Angeles, Fresno, Inland Empire and Santa Barbara area Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $820,000 for Operation Gratitude during the campaign. Nearly $13,000 was raised for City of Hope.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, please visit our charity listing by state. Everyone is invited to come in to a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and enjoy a delicious sub meal.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide. An astounding $4.6 million of that amount was raised on Day of Giving alone. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.

Submitted by Christine Van Moorsel

Citywide

Uber Launches Express Pool

Since launching POOL in 2014, nearly one billion POOL rides have been taken across the 36 cities where it’s available. Express Pool is Uber’s first new product since announcing and expanding uberPOOL three years ago and is built from the ground-up to create a consistent and reliable ride experience, while helping to reduce congestion and pollution within our cities.

Express Pool utilizes matching, walking and waiting components to enable a consistently affordable experience with more streamlined trips. Riders will see Express Pool on the slider next to POOL. That means they can compare prices between Express, POOL and uberX. Riders can expect that Express is up to 50% cheaper than POOL, and up to 75% cheaper than X. So it’s truly going to be a great every day option.

With Express Pool, riders wait a few minutes upfront for ride details, and walk to and from nearby spots for pick up and drop off. Walking and waiting helps make more matches and provide better routes with fewer detours, ultimately delivering an even more affordable option to consumers.

Express Pool began piloting in San Francisco and Boston last fall, and is available in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Denver starting today, February 21, and Miami, Philadelphia and DC on February 22.

How It Works

Express Pool has riders walk to/from nearby Express spots and potentially wait a minute or two for details about their ride.

When a rider selects Express Pool, Uber books their ride and uses their technology to find the right car, other co-riders, and the best spot for pickup within a few blocks of the rider’s location.

Once their ride details are finalized, Uber will give the rider walking directions and the ETA to pick up so they know when and where to meet their driver.

When the rider is in the car and nearing their final destination, Uber will choose a drop off spot and notify them of that location. Uber will also give them walking directions to their final destination.

Submitted by Alma N. Maldonado