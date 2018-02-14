Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica College hosts panel on guns, violence, & values March 1

Santa Monica College (SMC) will bring together SMC sociology professor Dr. Rebecca Romo, SMC psychology professor Dr. Karen Gunn, former FBI agent Chris Woiwode, community activist Josef Sanchez, and others for an informative panel discussion on “Beyond Gun Control: What Can Be Done to Reduce Violence in Our Society?”

Moderated by student trustee Chase Matthews, the discussion will examine how gun-violence reduction measures will continue to fall short without widespread individual and organized engagement in the transformation of our social values and practices.

The free event will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 1, in Humanities and Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165 on SMC’s main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

Street parking is restricted around the SMC main campus. Attendees are encouraged to arrive via the Expo line, the bus, or a ride-sharing service.

The discussion is sponsored by SMC’s Black Collegians Program, SMC’s Adelante Program, the SMC English Department, the SMC Sociology Department, and the SMC Associates (www.smc.edu/associates), a private organization that funds speakers and special programs on campus .

For more information, please call (310) 434-4100.

Santa Monica College is a California Community College accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer