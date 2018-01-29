Citywide

The Verdi Chorus Auditions

Embarking on its 35th Anniversary Season, The Verdi Chorus (Anne Marie Ketchum, Founding Artistic Director), has announced that auditions will be held on Saturday, February 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Santa Monica for The Verdi Chorus Spring 2018 Concert.

Every Monday night, over 50 singers gather together from every walk of life to become The Verdi Chorus – the only choral group in Southern California focused primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus.

This wide swath of people includes adults from 22 to 80 who come from a variety of professions, and yet have one thing in common: the desire to sing side by side each week and delve into the rich, dramatic world of opera. They in turn, are joined by opera stars at the beginning of their careers, and college students who have just begun to realize their operatic gifts, as all of them become one under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum.

Ketchum said, “The Verdi Chorus is a group of passionate amateur and professional music lovers from many walks of life who love to sing and are devoted to performing opera choruses in concert. If you are an opera lover and want to get more inside the music and all that great operatic drama, if you want to learn more about the art form, or if you just love to sing and are looking for a good musical family to harmonize with one night a week, come join us!”

Positions are open for all voice types. To request an audition for Saturday, February 3 visit www.verdichorus.org/audition-for-chorus/ or call (661) 418-7882.

Celebrating 35 years, the Verdi Chorus was founded in 1983 at the Verdi Restaurant in Santa Monica. When the restaurant closed in 1991, the Verdi Chorus continued. In 1999, the chorus was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its repertoire includes over 300 choruses from 81 operas in seven languages. Under the continuous direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the chorus presents four concerts each year as well as other collaborative events.

Further demonstrating the organization’s mission to provide performance opportunities to young professional singers, fourteen highly promising singers are hired as section leaders and rehearsal coaches. Known as the Walter Fox Singers, named in memory of a long-time Chorus and Board member, these singers assist the Artistic Director, provide direction for their sections in rehearsals, and have opportunities to perform as featured singers in performances. The Walter Fox Singers also perform on occasion independently of the full Chorus, serving as a showcase for the singers and as ambassadors for The Verdi Chorus. Performances of special arias and ensembles have been presented at venues in Southern California including the Annenberg Beach House, the Huntington Library, and the Nixon Library.

The Chorus is also proud to continue with the Apprentice Singers program that was established in 2015 in which talented vocal music students at the college level gain the opportunity to work with the Chorus in rehearsals and sing operatic music in concert. Each receives a scholarship to provide funds with which they can broaden their music studies. Apprentices who successfully complete the program are invited back to sing with the Chorus for subsequent sessions.

Performance times for The Verdi Chorus Spring 2018 Concert are Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Santa Monica, located at 1008 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403. Tickets will go on sale March 1, 2018.

Music Director and Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum has been the conductor of the Verdi Chorus since its inception in 1983. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Choral Conducting and a Master’s degree in Voice Performance from California State University, Northridge, where she studied choral conducting with John Alexander and served as his assistant conductor.

Accompanist Laraine Ann Madden has garnered acclaim as one of the most sensitive and experienced collaborating artists in the Los Angeles area. Trained in the Bay Area, she made her solo debut with the Oakland Symphony at age 13 performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A Major, K. 488. Ms. Madden studied Accompanying at the University of Southern California with its pioneer teacher, Gwendolyn Koldofsky and has accompanied in the master classes of Martin Katz, Geoffrey Parsons, Giorgio Tozzi, Martial Singher, Joan Dornemann and Peter Pears.

For more information visit: www.verdichorus.org

Submitted by Davidson & Choy Publicity

Downtown

Soundwaves concert

On Thursday February 22, at 7:30 p.m., the Soundwaves new music series at the Santa Monica Public Library welcomes saxophonist and composer Andrew Raffo Dewar to the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Dewar will perform and discuss his composition “Anabolism,” for soprano saxophone and live biofeedback electronics. In this piece, data from sensors monitoring the performer’s brainwaves and muscle movements is sent to a synthesizer, which interacts with the soloist based on both the sounds of the saxophone and on the performer’s physical and mental state.

Currently faculty at the University of Alabama, Dewar has studied and performed with Anthony Braxton, Andrea Centazzo, Bill Dixon, Steve Lacy, and Alvin Lucier, among other major composers and improvisers, and has published widely on experimental music.

Soundwaves is a concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at SoundwavesNewMusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For other disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.

Submitted by Reference Librarian Jeff Schwartz

Malibu

City of Malibu to Host Art Exhibition in City Hall

The City of Malibu introduces “The Journey is the Destination: Safari with Dan Eldon,” the first City Hall art exhibition of 2018, with an opening reception on Friday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m.

The Malibu Cultural Arts Commission’s exhibition will be on display in the lobby of Malibu City Hall from February 2 through May 31, 2018, and will feature more than 25 limited edition prints from the journals of the late artist and photojournalist Dan Eldon. Every piece has a direct reference to Eldon’s safaris including prints, personal journals, handwritten letters and more.

“Thanks to the impressive series of art exhibitions organized by the Cultural Arts Commission, City Hall has become a community art destination in Malibu,” said Mayor Skylar Peak. “Dan Eldon’s personal journals offer a powerful window into a short but impactful life, and the conflicts he sought to help the world understand.”

Eldon was born in London in 1970. At the age of seven, a family move to Nairobi, Kenya ignited a lifelong fascination with the land and the people of Africa. As a teenager, Dan combined his passion for art, adventure and activism into a personal philosophy that he called “Safari as a way of Life.”

Eldon worked as a photojournalist and activist, dedicated to telling the important and tragic stories of war and famine. He and his work have inspired countless people since his death in Somalia in 1993. Eldon was one of the youngest photojournalists ever to work for Reuters news agency. He, along with three colleagues, was killed while covering the conflict in Mogadishu.

During his short life, Eldon created 17 journals filled with vibrant collages of his adventures, thoughts and a lifelong struggle with the forces of good and evil. While Dan Eldon’s photos are works of journalism, his journals are works of art.

The opening reception on Friday, February 2, 5:30 p.m., is free and open to the public, and no RSVPs are necessary. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/DanEldonArt.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer

Downtown

Create Your Own Valentines at the Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Activate the Lobby: DIY Valentine Crafts, on Saturday, February 10, from noon to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Surprise your loved ones with handmade valentines! Stop by our activity stations and learn how to make origami hearts, chocolate kiss roses, beaded bookmarks, and love buggies, then create a talking heart video valentine using the Chatterpix app. Supplies limited. For all ages.

This program is free and open to all ages. Supplies are limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Barbara Chang Fleeman, Public Services Librarian

Sacramento

California Launches John Lennon ‘Imagine’ License Plate Program to Help End Hunger

The California DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) has commenced the pre-sale to put the

iconic self-portrait image of John Lennon on California license plates which will help fund the state’s food banks. The special license plate features the famous John Lennon self-portrait image and the slogan, “IMAGINE no hunger.” Proceeds from sales will be administered by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and distributed to the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) to be utilized throughout the state of California for food bank programs.

The plates are available for pre-order now, for both automobiles and motorcycles, at http://CaliforniaImagine.com/.

The John Lennon self-portrait image provides a powerful symbol of his humanitarian legacy, raising awareness to the need to address hunger in our state and providing an image that will promote significant funding to help end hunger in California.

The Imagine license plate launch brings together CDSS with its longtime hunger-fighting ally, CAFB, a membership organization representing 41 food banks throughout the state that collectively provide food to 6,000 community-based organizations and to 2 million Californians in need.

“Each license plate is another reminder that food insecurity is an everyday challenge for children and families across our state,” says Todd Bland, Deputy Director of the Family Engagement and Empowerment Division with the California Department of Social Services (www.cdss.ca.gov). “This new license plate option allows people to financially support a supply of healthy food for hungry Californians.”

“We are thrilled with this opportunity,” said Sue Sigler, Executive Director of California Association of Food Banks (www.cafoodbanks.org). “The Imagine license plate offers an opportunity for Californians to say ‘hit the road’ to hunger in our state.”

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin the process of creating the program to issue the “Imagine No Hunger” license plates upon receipt of 7,500 pre-paid applications.

“Every person driving behind someone with an Imagine license plate will know that person is leading the way to a California absent from hunger,” states Mark Lowry, Director, CAPOC’s Orange County Food Bank (www.capoc.org).

“These Imagine license plates will bring vital awareness to a critical problem in our state and will raise funds to provide nutritious food for those in our community facing food insecurity,” says Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank (www.lafoodbank.org). “Everyone who purchases one of these plates will have committed to the fight against hunger in California.”

Yoko Ono Lennon has kindly authorized the use of the iconic self-portrait image to help the CAFB in their ongoing fight to end hunger in California.

Visit CaliforniaImagine.com to pre-order the Imagine No Hunger license plate and help end hunger in California.

Fore information visit http://californiaimagine.com/reserve-license-plate/.

Submitted by Daniela Ogden, California Association of Food Banks

Eagle Scout from Santa Monica Troop Receives National Award

Blake Fragoso, an Eagle Scout from Santa Monica Troop 67, was awarded the National Certificate of Merit for his actions assisting a pedestrian victim of an automobile collision.

The Boy Scouts of America Western Los Angeles County Council, presented the National Certificate of Merit to the 17-year-old Eagle Scout, at their annual recognition dinner January 25.

On April 30, 2017, a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car making a left turn. The pedestrian cartwheeled in the air and landed in the street.

One of the bystanders was Fragoso, who ran to help the struggling pedestrian get out of the street to a safe location.

Fragoso performed a first aid assessment and discovered that one side of the pedestrian’s body was badly injured, especially the arm, shoulder and leg. Blake then performed first aid to help stabilize the patient. Fragoso called 911 because the person he originally assigned to do so was too shaken up to complete the call.

Paramedics arrived quickly, took over the scene, and transported the patient to the emergency room, where he was treated and released.

Troop 67 Scoutmaster Leesl Herman believes that Fragoso exemplifies the Scout motto, be prepared.

“Scouts are trained in first aid and emergency preparedness, and a core value of Scouting is that we should help other people at all times,” he said. “Blake’s actions demonstrated a willingness to help another by applying his Scout skills.”

The injured pedestrian said he was lucky to have Fragoso there at the scene. The pedestrian concluded with his thanks, saying Blake took change and helped him through and extremely scary endeavor.

For his actions, Fragoso was presented with the National Certificate of Merit, which recognizes Scouts who have performed significant acts of service that are deserving of special national recognition, that reflect Scouting skills and ideals.

For over 80 years, Troop 67 has delivered Scouting to youth in Santa Monica through its chartered organization, First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica. Boy Scouts is a year-round program for boys 11–17 designed to build character, citizenship, and personal fitness through a vigorous outdoor program and peer group leadership with the counsel of an adult Scoutmaster.

The Western Los Angeles County Council (WLACC) is one of four Boy Scouts of America councils in Los Angeles County, California. Headquartered in Van Nuys, the council services over 30,000 youth spanning six districts including the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Monica, and much of West Los Angeles.

Submitted by Jenson Crawford

Citywide

Grammy Winner Rick Springfield and Terri Nunn from Berlin Headline Ed Foundation Benefit Concert

Grammy winner Rick Springfield and Terri Nunn from Berlin will join local favorites VENICE for the 2nd Annual Greg Coote Concert For The Arts. These star headliners, known for their respective hits like “Jesse’s Girl” and “Take My Breath Away,” will perform with student musicians from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s (SMMUSD) nationally recognized orchestras, choirs and horn sections.

Taking place on March 10, at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall, the concert will raise funds for the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation. Proceeds will support arts programs at all SMMUSD schools next year.

“Every year, the concert is an unforgettable celebration of the arts in our schools,” said Linda

Greenberg, Executive Director of the Ed Foundation. “The magic that happens when rock stars are joined by our student orchestra, choir and horn section is incredible. We are so grateful to Rick Springfield and Terri Nunn for donating their time and talent to raise funds for our students and can’t wait to have our community experience this extraordinary show.”

Emmy award-winning journalist Mark Steines, host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family,” and longtime Los Angeles radio personality Cynthia Fox will emcee the evening, which will also feature a live auction of signed instruments, experiences and more.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. at smmef.org.

This is the 13th production of the Ed Foundation’s popular concerts. Last year, the concert was

renamed the Greg Coote Concert For The Arts, in memory of entertainment executive and SMMUSD parent Greg Coote. Coote led the Ed Foundation’s For The Arts endowment campaign to ensure continuity of arts programming for students in the Santa Monica-Malibu public schools. He sadly passed away in 2014, but left an indelible mark on arts education in local public schools.

Established in 1982 by a dedicated group of parents, community leaders, and local business owners, SMMEF raises funds to enhance and supplement the curriculum of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. SMMEF’s mission is to engage the community to invest in a vibrant educational experience for all students in the Santa Monica and Malibu public schools. SMMEF raises funds through its annual campaign, endowment earnings and special events. To learn more about SMMEF visit smmef.org or like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/smmef.

Submitted by Ann Conkle, Communications and Events Manager