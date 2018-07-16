Pico Neighborhood

August at SMC’S Drescher Planetarium Features “The Meteors of Summer” Double Bill with Night Sky Show

The Santa Monica College John Drescher Planetarium will be presenting a special feature show in August about this summer’s Perseid meteor shower. The feature show — as well as their Night Sky Show — will be held twice this month on Friday evenings.

The evening event is at 8 p.m. and will be preceded by “The Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., offering the latest news in astronomy and space exploration, a family-friendly “tour” of the constellations, and the chance to ask astronomy-related questions.

The August show is “The Meteors of Summer: The Perseid Shower of August 2018” on August 3 and 10. Peaking on the night of August 12-13, this year’s Perseid meteor shower will be visible in a sky free of moonlight, so a trip away from city lights should be a rewarding one for those willing to stay up after midnight for the peak of activity. The presentation will discuss the nature of these “falling stars,” as well as provide tips for getting the best views of them.

The John Drescher Planetarium, which features a Digistar projection system, is located near the elevators on the second floor of Drescher Hall (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Tickets are available at the door and cost $11 ($9 seniors and children) for the evening’s scheduled “double bill,” or $6 ($5 seniors age 60+ and children age 12 and under) for a single show or telescope-viewing session.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer