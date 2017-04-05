SMC

April at SMC’S Drescher Planetarium features galaxies, a summer star party planner and telescope viewing

The Santa Monica College John Drescher Planetarium invites you to a telescope viewing session and three feature shows – as well as our popular Night Sky Show – on Friday evenings in April.

The evening events are at 8 p.m. and are preceded by “The Night Sky Show” at 7 p.m., offering the latest news in astronomy and space exploration, a family-friendly “tour” of the constellations, and the chance to ask astronomy-related questions.

Special Observing Event: “Gibbous Moon and Jupiter in the Eyepiece!” on April 7. Come gaze at the 11-day-old waxing gibbous Moon, with its dramatic shadowing along the terminator – the transition from lunar night to day – and terraced craters and fault-wrinkled ancient basaltic lava. Then take a look at our largest planet, mighty Jupiter, and its main equatorial cloud bands and all four of its Galilean moons.

The John Drescher Planetarium, which features a Digistar projection system, is located near the elevators on the second floor of Drescher Hall (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Tickets are available at the door and cost $11 ($9 seniors and children) for the evening’s scheduled “double bill,” or $6 ($5 seniors age 60+ and children age 12 and under) for a single Night Sky or feature show or telescope-viewing session.

For information, please call (310) 434-3005 or see www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or www.smc.edu/planetarium. All shows subject to change or cancellation without notice.