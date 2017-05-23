A homeless man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the 2016 stabbing of an employee at Pier Burger.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Calvin Earl Gullett, 34, entered no contest pleas on May 22 for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of second-degree robbery

In a statement, Deputy District Attorney Morgan Mallory said Gullett also admitted inflicting great bodily injury on one victim and admitted to a March 2016 prior conviction of criminal threats.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham immediately sentenced the defendant to 20 years in state prison.

The case began in September of 2016 when Gullett entered Pier Burger at about 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 7.

He demanded free food and when he was denied, he walked into the restaurant’s kitchen and assaulted an employee who was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Gullett chased a second employee but the second potential victim escaped unharmed.

Gullett then fled the area but was located by police on the sand, just north of the Pier deck. Officers were forced to use a Taser after Gullett refused to comply with orders.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation.