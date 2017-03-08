Whole Food stores throughout the Santa Monica area are participating in a March 8 Community Giving Day by donating 5 percent of net sales to local charities.

Several stores are partnering with the Westside Family Health Center while the Venice location will donate to Venice-based Safe Place for Youth (S.P.Y.).

Stores donating to the health center include, 1050 Gayley Avenue, 11737 San Vicente Blvd, 1425 Montana Avenue, 2201 Wilshire Blvd and 500 Wilshire Blvd.

“Westside Family Health Center is very honored and grateful to be chosen by five Whole Foods Market stores for their Community Giving Day. All the proceeds will support our Diabetes Education Series classes for those in our community and their family members who really have nowhere else to go for their health care and education about this challenging disease,” said Debra A. Farmer, President and CEO, Westside Family Health Center.

The Center has been at local stores in the days leading up to the donation day to provide customer information about their work.

The Center, provides care to more than 10,500 patients each year will use the money to support supplies, staffing and housing costs for the Diabetes Education Series.

The Venice store, located at 225 Lincoln Blvd., will be supporting S.P.Y., an organization that provides aid to homeless youth.

“We are dedicated to supporting our at-risk youth of Venice and believe S.P.Y is the leading facility on the Westside that provides nourishment, education and medical needs.” said Elyse Hook, associate store team leader, Whole Foods Market Venice. “We are excited to be able to contribute funds that will go towards this important program in our community and grateful to our customers that came in that day to shop.”

Money raised on March 8 will support S.P.Y.’s Drop-In Center. The facility is open five days a week for youth ages 12-25 to provide case management and housing navigation, education and employment services, health and wellness care, creative arts, and basic survival needs of food, clothing and showers.

“Safe Place for Youth is thrilled to be the beneficiary for Whole Foods Market’s Community Giving Day in West LA,” said Rachel Stich, development director. “This initiative will help fund our Drop-In Center, which provides supportive services over 1,000 homeless youth annually. We are so appreciative to Whole Foods Market for their generosity, and their partnership to help raise awareness in our community about our programs and the incredible youth people that we serve.”

Shoppers who visit the Montana Ave. store on March 8 will also see the debut of a new self-serve juicing station in the store. The store is one of a handful in the Los Angeles area to include a Juicero machine that provides cold-pressed juice on demand.

The juices are made with Juicero Produce Packs for $5 per glass. Each location will offer four to seven Juicero blends, including Sweet Greens, Greens, Spicy Greens, Green Zing, Beta Glow, Root Renewal+ and Sweet Roots.

For more information, visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com or call the Venice store at (310) 566-9480, Montana store at (310) 576-4707, 500 Wilshire at (310) 395-4510 or 2201 Wilshire at (310) 315-0662.

