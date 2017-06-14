Santa Monica College will be hosting their annual LA Mode Fashion Show on June 14, with the theme of sustainability.

This event is 100% student produced, from the models on the runway to the advertising, ticket printing, and music selection.

“This show is the complete expression of each and every student who has completed their two year degree or certificate in fashion design/merchandising, with four looks,” said Fashion Design and Merchandising Professor, Lorrie Ivas.

The event is organized by the Fashion Show Production students, and is led by SMC fashion professor La Tanya Louis, Jan Ardell, Collections Director and Lorrie Ivas, SMC Fashion Advisory Board.

Many fashion shows give audience a sneak peak into one particular designer’s mindset. However, the LA Mode Fashion Show gives the audience a taste of 19 different designers and their collections.

“Fashion is the second largest employer next to the entertainment industry. Fashion is not only a joy… but a job,” said Ivas. “How wonderful to be able to work in an industry that everyone follows, or wants to be in, or involved with in some way.”

Student, Nikkia Sipes defines herself as an Eco Chic designer. She has created a line made entirely of modal and bamboo sustainable fabrics. She explains she wants her designs to make a statement and serve a bigger social purpose.

“I am so excited to attach such an important message of sustainability to my creations,” said Sipes.

There will be industry professionals who will award outstanding achievements in creativity, technical proficiency, marketability, sustainability, and overall outstanding collection.

SMC takes pride in striving to include sustainability in all coursework, making the theme throughout the show style, substance, and sustainability.

“Students study sustainable designers equally with haute couture and ready to wear. The ‘Chop Shop’ fashion submissions encourage students to chop up discarded, damaged or worn garment’s and recreate into stylish new pieces,” said Ivas.

The students have formed relationships with Beyond the Label, founded by Taryn Hipwell and EcoSessions along with Sustainable works.

Student Alexandra Terendotter will present a collection that consist of LA street fashion and Swedish culture. Her collection is done in sustainable leather and faux leather skins.

While student Ashley Ostendorfs’ collection is constructed with organic cotton. Each designer brings a unique and different aspect to the show.

“The creative efforts of the merchandising and design students here will lead to future academic success as they further their degree,” said Ivas.

The LA Mode Fashion Show will begin at 7 p.m. at Barnum Hall. General admission is $25, students $20. For more information you can call SMC Theatre Box Office (310)434-3005 or you can visit https://www.facebook.com/smcfashion.org/ .

marina@smdp.com