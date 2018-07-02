The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will present “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” July 13-22 at the Theatre Arts Studio Stage on the SMC main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” follows the Madagascar-movie friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an journey to the world of King Julien’s Madagascar. The SMC production is directed by Perviz Sawoski, with music direction by Gary Gray.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, July 13 and July 20, and on Saturday, July 14 and July 21. Matinees are at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 and July 21, and on Sunday, July 15 and July 22. Late arrivals seated at management discretion. No video feed offered in lobby area.

Advance tickets are ten dollars for general admission and five dollars for children ages 3 through 12 (free for children under 3, on lap) plus a service charge, and can be purchased by going to www.smc.edu/studiostage or by calling 310-434-4319 or 310-434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets are three dollars higher at the door. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

Submitted by Judy Louff