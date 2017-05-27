Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum and Mortuary will host Santa Monica’s 79th annual Memorial Day observance Monday. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and features a flyover, speakers and local music. A Commemorative Wall at the cemetery recognizes Santa Monicans who died while on active duty during war time.

Ten-year Marine Corp veteran and Santa Monica College Police Sergeant Jere Romano is the keynote speaker for the ceremony. Four years ago, Romano was the supervisor on duty when a suspect, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and over 1200 rounds of ammunition entered SMC. SMC Sergeant Raymond Bottenfield eventually shot and killed the gunman. Seven people including the gunman were dead by the end of the rampage. For his actions, Romano received the 2014 Award for Valor from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

Romano currently serves at the First Vice Commander for American Legion Post 283 in the Pacific Palisades.

“The SMC PD is very proud of Sgt. Romano for his service to this nation and his involvement with the American Legion,” Chief Johnnie Adams said. “He continues to work with veterans throughout the community as well as being a fixture at the SMC Veterans Resource Center. His mentorship to our students has been of great value in keeping with our mission, Community Policing.”

Romano has also received the Medal of Courage and the Award of Merit from SMC, the Award of Merit from CA College and University Police Chiefs Association, and won West Los Angeles Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2013.

The event features a Condor Squadron military flyover and musical performances by the John Adams Middle School Choir and the Santa Monica Oceanaires. There will also be a special photography exhibit from students at SMC.

