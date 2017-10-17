Bicyclist killed on PCH

Kate Cagle

Daily Press Staff Writer

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car Sunday night on the Pacific Coast Highway near the Annenberg Community Beach House, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

At about 7 p.m. officers responded to reports of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist at the 200 block of PCH. The cyclist suffered significant trauma and died at the scene.

It appears the cyclist was heading north after the sun had set when a car hit him from behind.

The driver initially took off but later returned to cooperate with the investigation, according to Lt.

Saul Rodriguez. The driver of the car was not hurt. SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team is conducting an investigation. There are no preliminary indications the driver was impaired.

The crash happened just a few blocks away from where a car hit and killed a pedestrian around 5 a.m. Aug. 23.

The driver in that case was also unhurt and cooperated with the investigation.

There have been at least eight deadly crashes in Santa Monica this year, an unusual spike for the city, which adopted a Pedestrian Plan in February. There was only one pedestrian fatality in Santa Monica in each of the previous two years.

The City Council will soon hear a “Vision Zero Action Plan” from staff members on how to increase street safety. Back in July, the Council approved half a million dollars toward eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries as part of the plan.

Several Council members have advocated for creating a new position that focuses on the plan.

kate@smdp.com