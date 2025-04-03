RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON -courtesy photo McCabe’s

“HANDS OFF!” GLOBAL PROTEST, THIS SATURDAY! – This is the time to show up, with signs and anger but not violence, to support those around the world who will be protesting the chaos, destruction and death the bully baby and his billionaire boss are already wreaking, not just here but worldwide. (If you think that is hyperbole, you are underinformed. Get some accurate information on what is happening with USAID.)

Nearly all protests will be at Tesla dealerships (yes, Santa Monica has one, as well as West LA and Century City), but you should check a source you trust for more information. This IS “something you can do. Pushback and protest are vital, and have already been effective in causing Trump to retreat on some terrible things. By Saturday, his naive notions on tariffs will have us fully in a trade war – with our (former) friends and allies – and you’d better be prepared to pay a lot more for eggs, avocados and cars. I heard a voice recording (unverified) of a man reporting he went to pick up his monthly dose of insulin, for his diabetes, and the price had gone back up to $80, where it had been before Biden ordered the price to drop to $6. And hands off our invaluable artistic freedom too!

This is real, folks, and it is right now. All hands on deck.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

TONY GILKYSON & RICK SHEA, CINDY LEE BERRYHILL – Berryhill has been on my list for a long time but I always missed her; on the McCabe’s website is a quote extolling her musical/philosophical virtues by none other than Van Dyke Parks. ‘Nuff said. The other two troubadour composers and primo pickers I have heard many times, both separately and together, and together is a treat, since they both have such a full basket of great songs to choose from. How did they get here, to this hallowed acoustic stage right here in Santa Monica? Shea by way of Wanda Jackson, R.E.M. and Chris Gaffney and the Cold Hard Facts, Gilkyson coming through Dylan, Tom Waits, Dave Alvin and X. All more a recognition of their talents rather than achievements in themselves. Sun 6 p.m., McCabe’s, Santa Monica, $24.

HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – You can go to the Cinema Bar any Monday night, 9-11:30, for almost 14 years now, and hear these hot players run through Django Reinhart-style ‘30s jazz. This amazing ensemble is a treasure. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

Next Thurs - VIVALDI’S “THE FOUR SEASONS,” MOZART, HAYDN, LA PHIL – Years ago when I was not paying enough attention I used to think “The Four Seasons” was very pretty but not in the heavyweight arena; numerous interpretations by an enormous range of artists has set me straight. When you throw in some Amadeus and then a surprise, I guarantee you will not even notice that it is not Dudamel behind the baton. Next Thurs 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $92-239.

RECOMMENDED:

TOLEDO DIAMOND – His decades-long Sunday night residency at Santa Monica’s Harvelle’s, the oldest blues bar in LA (almost a century!), is a treasure that you shouldn’t assume will always be there. Toledo choreographs (literally) a truly unique show, a blend of ‘50s hipster jazz and his dancing dames and a most modern smokin’ hot band that gets better all the time. Every Sunday 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

PACIFIC OPERA PROJECT’S “POPAGANZA” – This is the annual “Fun-Raiser” for LA’s l’il ole opera company that could, and really has, and they launched from our own Miles Playhouse to now widely recognized prominence and acclaim. I’ve seen many of their productions and became a fan after the first one. The ticket price includes food, drink and the entertainment, with a host of veterans taking stage to recreate some of their past glories. And they will be announcing the lineup for their upcoming 15th season. Probably wise to get your season pass while you are there. They play in many interesting and elegant venues, like this one. Mon 7 p.m. (cocktail hour at 6), The Ebell of Los Angeles, $115.

COMING ATTRACTIONS (also recommended): TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 4/6, 13, 20; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 4/7, 14, 21; TONY GILKYSON & RICK SHEA, CINDY LEE BERRYHILL, McCabe’s, 4/6; POPAGANZA, Pacific Opera Project, Ebell, 4/7; VIVALDI “4 SEASONS,” MOZART, HAYDN, LA PHIL, Disney Hall, 4/10, 11, 12, 13; DUDAMEL, LA PHIL, GREEN DAY, CHARLI XCX, others, Coachella, 4/12, 19; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin, 4/13; MIGUEL ZENON QUARTET, Jazz Bakery, 4/13.

DOWN THE ROAD (also recommended): PUSSY RIOT, Lodge Room, 4/20; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 4/20, 27; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 4/21, 28, 5/5, 12, 19, 26; ALBERT LEE, McCabe’s, 4/26; LIGHT UP THE BLUES! NEIL YOUNG, STEPHEN STILLS, more, Greek, 4/26; LUCKY STARS, Broadstage, 4/26; LA OPERA’S “AINADAMAR,” Dorothy Chandler, 4/26, 5/3, 4, 7, 15, 18; PATRICE RUSHEN, Disney, 5/2; BEETHOVEN with ESA-PEKKA, Disney, 5/2, 3, 4; BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL, PRETENDERS, JACKSON BROWNE, ALANIS MORISSETTE, MARCUS KING, more, Redondo Beach, 5/2, 3, 4; T BONE BURNETTE, McCabe’s, 5/8, 9, 10, 11; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin, 5/11, 6/8, 7/13, 8/10, 9/14, 10/12, 11/9, 12/14; JACK WHITE, Hwd Palladium, 5/12, 13; WILLIE, DYLAN, others, Hwd Bowl, 5/16; TOPANGA BANJO FIDDLE CONTEST & FOLK FESTIVAL, Gillette Ranch, Calabasas, 5/18; JON BATISTE, Disney, 5/19; GERSHWIN, “Also Sprach Z,” LA PHIL, Disney, 5/23, 24; DIEGO FIGUEIREDO/KEN PEPLOWSKI, Jazz Bakery, 5/24; LOVE, Echo, 5/31; RICKY GERVAIS, Hwd Bowl, 5/31; BLUE NOTE JAZZ FEST Day 2, GRACE JONES, STANLEY CLARKE N.4EVER, others, Hwd Bowl, 6/15; RHIANNON GIDDENS, STEVE MARTIN, others, Hwd Bowl, 6,18; DAN NAVARRO, McCabe’s, 6/28; JOHN FOGERTY, Hwd Bowl, 7/6; PAUL SIMON, Disney, 7/7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16; ALISON KRAUS, UNION STATION, Greek, 7/13; FATHER JOHN MISTY, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, Greek, 7/25; TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, Greek, 8/13; FLAMING LIPS, MODEST MOUSE, Greek, 9/4; NEIL YOUNG, Hwd Bowl, 9/15; NINE INCH NAILS, Kia Forum, 9/18, 19; ORIANTHI, Canyon Agoura Hills, 10/3.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 39 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Not even Kauai. Send love and/or hate mail to: therealmrmusic@gmail.com