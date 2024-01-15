Road safety improvements continue throughout town with stop signs, bike lanes and new traffic warnings:

Several road-related projects kept the City of Santa Monica Mobility Department busy during the final months of 2023, including the upgrade of 10 different intersections from two-way to four-way stops. One of the necessary changes occurred at the intersection of 19th Street and Idaho Avenue, following the October death of Tania Mooser and a crash in November that left Paul Postel with four broken and two bruised ribs. An installation of relevant markings and road signs at 19th and Idaho took place on November 27. The department is also in the final months of construction on the 20th Street Bike and Pedestrian Connection Project, improving bicycle and pedestrian paths on the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway.

commission encourages SMPD to look for tear gas alternatives:

In an early January meeting, the Santa Monica Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission reviewed the Santa Monica Police Department’s California Assembly Bill 481 mandated report regarding use of approved military-grade equipment. After discussion, the commission approved the report in its entirety, but ultimately encouraged the SMPD to “search for an alternative method of control” than tear gas canisters. SMPD Deputy Chief of Police Darrick Jacob told the commission that use of tear gas is “rare” but would typically be used for barricaded suspects.

Santa Monica rolls out mobile mental health unit:

The City rolled out its latest tool in its ongoing efforts to deal with mental health issues on Jan. 8, composed of a specially trained team that will eventually be on call 24 hours a day to assist anyone in Santa Monica suffering from mental health-related trauma. Named Therapeutic Transportation teams, they will be deployed when appropriate by the City’s dispatch center to alleviate pressure on local emergency services. The team is able to do a psychiatric transport to an urgent mental healthcare facility or hospital, as well as impose a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization for a person who is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Mariners captain commits to Idaho for football:

Saint Monica Mariners team captain and senior Joshua Barnes committed to play for the University of Idaho Vandals football squad in the fall. A special signing ceremony for the wide receiver and cornerback included appearances from high school coach and father Thomas Barnes, other family members, Mariners teammates, Athletic Director Jasoon Bowers and Saint Monica Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson. Barnes was an integral part of the Mariners winning the 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 13 championship, leading the team in receiving with 32 receptions for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a massive 203-yard, 5-touchdown playoff performance against Montclair.

District remains vigilant against illness as winter break ends:

Students returned to class at Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, and district officials recognized the circulation of respiratory illnesses throughout Greater Los Angeles by sending out a note before winter break began. SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton urged caution to students and their families, saying the district “wants to ensure that we take all the proper return-from-break safety measures and start the new year safe and healthy.”

Local lawsuit linking Snapchat to drug deaths can proceed:

On January 2, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff denied a majority of Snap, Inc.’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the company behind social media giant Snapchat. The lawsuit, Neville et al v. Snap, Inc., was filed in October of 2022 on behalf of families that had children die after taking substances sold by drug sellers operating on snapchat. The plaintiffs describe the Snapchat platform as an “open air drug market,” and that the platform’s “role in illicit drug sales to teens was the foreseeable result of the designs, structures, and policies Snap chose to implement (to) increase its revenues. Last week, Snap, Inc. released a statement to the Daily Press, restating its commitment to anti-drug selling rhetoric and actions, and making clear that they will continue to defend their position in court.

Santa Monica’s Mediterranean movement continues on Main Street with the arrival of Zona Little Italy:

A new Mediterranean themed restaurant has opened in Santa Monica, called Zona Little Italy at 2400 Main Street nestled in between the Bicycle Service Center and Dolcenero Gelato. Other Mediterranean themed restaurants and dining experiences in Santa Monica include Italian-themed market and wine bar Sogno Toscano at 1512 Montana Avenue, Mon Ami at 1541 Ocean Avenue, as well as the predominantly Italian-themed menu at The Georgian at 1415 Ocean Avenue.

Fairmont becomes second hotel to sign a deal with hotel union:

The Fairmont Miramar hotel recently signed a deal with hospitality union Unite Here Local 11 to settle the long running labor dispute at the property. Union officials sent out a statement announcing the deal, saying the new contract would improve the quality of life for workers. Once ratified, workers will receive a wage increase, healthcare and improved pension payments, among other benefits. A total of 25 hotels have signed a deal with the union in the past six months including Le Merigot Santa Monica, but other local hotels have yet to reach an agreement.

Students display hope, positivity in PTA art program:

After more than 580 submissions from 13 Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campuses, 21 pieces of art were awarded this month by the Santa Monica-Malibu Council of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) as part of the National Parent Teacher Association “Reflections” program. The Reflections program has been a national staple since 1969, selecting the most creative and expressive works under a common theme. This year’s program, themed “I am hopeful because…,” allowed students to enter in six distinct artistic categories like dance choreography, film production and visual arts. The district winners of the Santa Monica-Malibu PTA’s Award of Excellence in the program now move onto the 33rd District level of competition, the next step into possibly taking the national spotlight.

Local rents end 2023 down more than 4 percent:

A seasonal trend in countrywide rent prices was also reflected in Santa Monica, according to a report from Apartment List. The report states that Santa Monica apartment rent prices went down 3.5% from November to December 2023. The median rent in the city now stands at $2,466 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $2,956 for a two-bedroom. Nationwide, rent price in December fell 0.8%, acting as the fifth consecutive month of decline after a mid-year peak. Over the course of 2023, the city’s median rent price fell by a total of 4.2%, outpacing California’s drop (1.7%) and the national fall (1%).

Community Corp. conjures up revitalization plan for Venice church:

In January, Community Corporation of Santa Monica announced a joint partnership with Venice-based Hoop Bus Inc. to revitalize the First Baptist Church, located at 685 Westminster Ave in Venice’s Oakwood neighborhood. The property, including the church and two adjacent parking lots, was first acquired by the Community Corporation in March 2023, with the church being reimagined as a community and cultural center. Hoopbus, a nationally-recognized engagement service known for youth basketball activities and community events, is helping the Corporation fundraise for the church’s revival.

Performances, speeches, acts of service take place for MLK holiday:

Celebrations took place throughout this past week into the Monday holiday, honoring Rev. Dr. On Jan. 12, the Santa Monica Interfaith Council presented a 2024 MLK Freedom Celebration at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Events over the holiday weekend included a MLK Day of Service at the Main Street Community Garden and an annual concert by the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra. On Monday, Santa Monica College’s Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Auditorium played host to one of Southern California’s largest birthday celebrations for Dr. King, with the 39th anniversary event presented by The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition taking the theme “Stop the Hate, Start the Healing.”

Santa Monica hit with high surf but no damage:

Visitors to Santa Monica Beach on Jan. 11 were greeted with the rare sighting of waves, as the beach was one of several in Los Angeles County to be put under a high surf advisory by the National Weather Service. While high winds and big waves posed problems in some areas, Santa Monica came through the weather event without any damage.

SMDP Staff Report