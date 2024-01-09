The Fairmont Miramar hotel has signed a deal with hospitality union Unite Here Local 11 to settle the long running labor dispute at the property.

Union officials sent out a statement announcing the deal on Monday saying the new contract would improve the quality of life for workers.

“We’re excited and proud to have reached an agreement at our hotel,” says Fairmont Miramar worker Liliana Hernandez, who has been a housekeeper at the hotel for eleven years. “The last six months were challenging for us, but I am so grateful that the whole union stood behind me and my coworkers, and I’m proud of the leadership and solidarity. We hope other Santa Monica hotels follow the example of the Fairmont. Sí se puede.”

The statement said that once ratified workers will receive a wage increase that keeps pace with the cost of housing, healthcare, humane workloads, improved pension payments, language in the contract that provides access to union jobs for incarcerated individuals and protections for immigrant workers.

“We applaud the Fairmont Miramar for signing this historic agreement,” said Unite Here Local 11 co-president, Kurt Petersen. “This victory once again demonstrates our members’ indomitable spirit and sends an unambiguous message to the remaining hotels that we will not stop fighting until we have won a living wage at all hotels.”

Workers have been protesting at hotels throughout the region since July 4 of last year. Unite Here Local 11 represents about 15,000 hotel and hospitality workers in California, including room attendants, dishwashers, cooks, front desk attendants, bellmen, cooks and dishwashers.

A total of 25 hotels have signed a deal with the union in the past six months including Le Merigot Santa Monica however, other local hotels have yet to reach an agreement.

Protests outside the Fairmont were controversial. Union members accused the hotel of instigating violence against protesters and that incident prompted calls for government intervention by union supporters. However, residents living near the hotel have repeatedly attended council meetings to demand government intervention against the union saying the noise generated by protests violated local noise ordinances.

While the statement resolves the labor dispute at the Fairmont specifically, Unite Here officials said they will continue protests at other hotels who have yet to strike a deal.

