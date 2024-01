The Saint Monica Mariners recent football success continued into the offseason, as one of the squad’s standouts will be taking his talents to the Division 1 college stage.

In December, Saint Monica held a special signing ceremony for 2023 Mariners team captain and senior Joshua Barnes, as the wide receiver and cornerback committed to play for the University of Idaho Vandals in the fall. Attending the singing were Barnes’ future college coaches, his high school coach and father Thomas Barnes, other family members, Mariners teammates, Saint Monica Athletic Director Jason Bowers and Saint Monica Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson.

Barnes was an integral part of the Mariners capturing the 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 13 championship, the team’s first title win since 1998. On offense, he led the Mariners in receiving with 32 receptions for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a massive 203-yard, 5-touchdown playoff performance against Montclair. On the defensive end, Barnes snagged six interceptions, including a pick in the Division 13 title game against Walnut.

Winter Break Sports Results:

Santa Monica Boys Basketball

Tuesday, December 26: Vikings vs El Camino Real, St. Francis Holiday Hoopfest Tournament — El Camino Real win 64-55

Luke Hecht (#3, Senior)- 14 points, Anton Berge Wells (#32, Senior)- 13 points, Brenton Banister (#1, Junior)- 11 points, Xavier Seldon (#10, Junior)- 6 points, Onieli Thruston (#2, Sophomore)- 3 points, Jayden Xu (#5, Junior)- 3 points, Jaylen Smith (#0, Junior)- 2 points, Holden Hendrickson (#15, Senior)- 1 point

Wednesday, December 27: Vikings vs Blair, St. Francis Holiday Hoopfest Tournament — Vikings win 69-63

Thursday, December 28: Vikings vs Oak Hills, St. Francis Holiday Hoopfest Tournament — Oak Hills win 65-48

Friday, December 29: Vikings vs North (Torrance), St. Francis Holiday Hoopfest Tournament — Vikings win 65-61 (OT)

Anton Berge Wells (#32, Senior)- 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks. Luke Hecht (#3, Senior)- 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals

Friday, January 5: Vikings vs Peninsula — Vikings win 53-46

Saturday, January 6: Vikings vs Valley Christian, Take Flight Classic at Redondo Union — Valley Christian win 47-37

Vikings Record: 12-6 (1-0 Bay League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Redondo Union, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Basketball

Tuesday, December 26: Lady Vikings vs Yeshiva University of Los Angeles, West Coast Holiday Tournament @ Burroughs — Lady Vikings win 42-35

Kyla Cotton (#5, Junior)- 11 points, Kalea Oshidari (#1, Sophomore)- 8 points, Elizaveta Snisarenko (#12, Senior)- 6 points, Inkara Bekbenbetova (#21, Sophomore)- 6 points, Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 5 points, Yadira Lopez (#13, Junior)- 3 points, Priya Mevasse (#20)- 3 points

Thursday, December 28: Lady Vikings vs Burroughs, West Coast Holiday Tournament at Burroughs — Burroughs win 49-16

Kalea Oshidari (#1, Sophomore)- 5 points, Yadira Lopez (#13, Junior)- 4 points, Jayla Johnson Lake (#23, Junior)- 3 points, Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 2 points, Inkara Bekbenbetova (#21, Sophomore)-2 points

Friday, December 29: Lady Vikings vs Arleta, West Coast Holiday Tournament at Burroughs — Arleta win 57-30

Kyla Cotton (#5, Junior)- 7 points, Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 6 points, Jayla Johnson Lake (#23, Junior)- 6 points, Priya Mevasse (#20)- 5 points, Inkara Bekbenbetova (#21, Sophomore)- 4 points, Lily Garcia (#22, Senior)- 2 points

Saturday, December 30: Lady Vikings vs Los Angeles CES, West Coast Holiday Tournament at Burroughs — Los Angeles CES win 51-43

Kyla Cotton (#5, Junior)- 12 points, Priya Mevasse (#20)- 10 points, Inkara Bekbenbetova (#21, Sophomore)- 9 points, Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 6 points, Yadira Lopez (#13, Junior)- 5 points, Jayla Johnson Lake (#23, Junior)- 1 point

Thursday, January 4: Lady Vikings vs Palisades — Palisades win 66-45

Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 12 points, Kalea Oshidari (#1, Sophomore)- 11 points, Yadira Lopez (#13, Junior)- 10 points, Priya Mevasse (#20)- 7 points, Lily Garcia (#22, Senior)- 3 points, Jayla Johnson Lake (#23, Junior)- 2 points

Friday, January 5: Lady Vikings vs Peninsula — Peninsula win 49-45

Kalea Oshidari (#1, Sophomore)- 14 points, Bibi Peterson (#10, Senior)- 11 points, Kyla Cotton (#5, Junior)- 9 points, Priya Mevasse (#20)- 4 points, Amber Havel (#15, Junior)- 3 points, Inkara Bekbenbetova (#21, Sophomore)- 2 points, Sofia Moreno Morales (#0, Junior)- 2 points

Lady Vikings Record: 4-12 (0-1 Bay League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Redondo Union, 5:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Boys Soccer

Friday, January 5: Vikings vs Peninsula — Vikings win 3-2

Atreyu Lucas (#9, Senior)- 2 goals, 1 assist, Manu Castagna (#10, Senior)- 1 goal, Asa Colwell (#6, Junior)- 1 assist, William Komlos (#13, Sophomore)- 1 assist, Jesse Howard (#19, Senior)- 1 assist

Vikings Record: 6-4-1 (1-0 Bay League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Redondo Union, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Soccer

Friday, January 5: Lady Vikings at Peninsula — Lady Vikings win 3-2 (OT)

Kayla Yee (#4, Sophomore)- 1 goal, Matilde Martinez-Navarrate (#13, Senior)- 1 goal, Emilia Siervers (#25, Junior)- 1 goal, Thalia Ryf (#6, Senior)- 1 assist, Rhian Bruce (#20, Junior)- 1 assist

Lady Vikings Record: 8-1-1 (1-0 Bay League)

Next Game: Wednesday vs Redondo Union, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Water Polo

Friday, January 5: Lady Vikings vs Rosary Academy, Western High School Varsity Tournament — Rosary Academy win 16-6

Lady Vikings vs Crean Lutheran, Western High School Varsity Tournament — Lady Vikings win 10-3

Saturday, January 6: Lady Vikings vs Pacifica, Western High School Varsity Tournament — Lady Vikings win 7-2

Lady Vikings vs Western (Anaheim), Western High School Varsity Tournament — Lady Vikings win 10-3

Lady Vikings Record: 5-8

Next Game: Wednesday vs Marymount, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Basketball

Tuesday, December 26: Mariners vs Hesperia (Tournament) — Hesperia win 51-35

Wednesday, December 27: Mariners vs Palisades (Tournament) — Mariners win 68-52

Friday, December 29: Mariners vs Aquinas (Tournament) — Mariners win 57-53

Saturday, December 30: Mariners vs Serra (Tournament) — Serra win 59-51

Wednesday, January 3: Mariners vs Salesian — Mariners win 57-41

Friday, January 5: Mariners vs Paraclete — Paraclete win 55-53

Mariners Record: 12-8 (1-1 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Basketball

Wednesday, December 27: Mariners vs Culver City (Tournament) — Culver City win 67-48

Thursday, December 28: Mariners vs Foothill (Tournament) — Mariners win 52-33

Friday, December 29: Mariners vs Saint Francis (Tournament) — Saint Francis win 60-46

Saturday, December 30: Mariners vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (CSHM) (Tournament) — CSHM win 47-29

Tuesday, January 2: Mariners at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (CSHM) — CSHM win 51-50

Mariners Record: 10-8 (4-1 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Soccer

Wednesday, January 3: Mariners at Serra — Mariners win 3-0

Mariners Record: 1-5-1 (1-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Wednesday vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (CSHM), 3 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Soccer:

Thursday, January 4: Mariners at St. Paul — Mariners win 7-0

Mariners Record: 9-0 (5-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Sacred Heart of Jesus, 3 p.m.

thomas@smdp.com