Already CIF Southern Section Division 13 champions for the first time since 1998, the St. Monica Mariners attempt to reach the Division 6-A State Championship fell one game short on Saturday, dropping the Regional Finals to Sweetwater by a score of 47-27. The Mariners finished the 2023 campaign with an overall record of 11-4, going 7-3 in the regular season and 4-1 in playoff action.

The Mariners attempted to catch Sweetwater off guard right away by attempting an onside kick on the opening kickoff attempt, but the Red Devils recovered the ball on the team’s own 42-yard line. After giving up an opening drive touchdown, the Red Devils played copycat, trying an onside kick that the Mariners recovered.

A first offensive drive for the Mariners was cut short after freshman quarterback Bradley Cassier was intercepted, but the young starter made up for it on the next drive, finding Joshua Barnes for an 18-yard touchdown strike.

Down 8-7 in the second quarter, Mariners defender Douglas Guevara recovered a Red Devils fumble, but the ensuing drive ended in the Mariners fumbling the ball inside the Red Devils’ red zone. With just under 4 minutes to go in the first half, Red Devils running back Zaryan Crews scored to put the opposition up 14-7, and a subsequent Sweetwater drive culminated in an 8-yard rushing score from Xzavier Crews.

Attempting a comeback, Cassier found Barnes on a long pass that ended at the opponents’ 1-yard line, with the half ending after Cassier punctuated the drive with a rushing score.

The Mariners gave up a touchdown on the first Red Devils drive of the second half, as Sweetwater scored on a Zaryan Crews 42-yard touchdown run to go up 28-14. That score would hold throughout the third quarter, as the Mariners again fumbled on a promising drive within the Sweetwater red zone. The squad started the final quarter with an electric play, as Cassier found Barnes for a 67-yard touchdown throw, with the point after making it a 28-21, one-score contest once more.

Another quick trading of scores followed, as Zaryan Crews would take a 53-yard run to the end zone for the Red Devils, followed by Cassier completing a 66-yard touchdown to Christopher Barnes, leaving the score at 35-27 with about 7 minutes remaining. The Mariners would not score again, however, as the Red Devils would add onto an offensive total with 59-yard and 11-yard rushing scores by Izell Wright.

The Mariners’ magical season was still one to remember for fans of the preparatory school, who saw a team composed of many underclassmen be one game away from a State Championship berth. The team was recently commended during a meeting of Santa Monica City Council, and the City of Santa Monica wrote on its Facebook page Sunday that officials “were sad to see the postseason come to a close, but [they] can’t wait to cheer [the Mariners] on again next year.”

Samohi Boys Basketball

Tuesday, November 28: Vikings vs Santa Margarita, Tournament @ Redondo Union

Santa Margarita wins 62-57 (OT)

Saturday, December 2: Vikings vs Narbonne, Tournament @ Redondo Union

Vikings win 57-55 (Vikings Record: 5-3) Next Game: Thursday vs Dorsey

Samohi Girls Basketball:

Tuesday, November 28: Lady Vikings vs Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) — Palisades Tournament

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) wins 59-38

Thursday, November 30: Lady Vikings vs Simi Valley — Palisades Tournament

Lady Vikings win 49-39

Friday, December 1: Lady Vikings vs Louisville- Palisades Tournament

Louisville wins 55-26

Saturday, December 2: Lady Vikings vs Los Angeles CES — Palisades Tournament

Los Angeles CES wins 47-27 (Lady Vikings Record: 2-7) Next Game: December 15 vs Venice

Samohi Boys Soccer:

Friday, December 1: Vikings at Beverly Hills

Vikings win 4-1 (Vikings Record: 1-0) Next Game: Wednesday at Salesian

Samohi Girls Soccer:

Monday, November 27: Lady Vikings vs Bishop Montgomery

Lady Vikings win 8-0

Wednesday, November 29: Lady Vikings at West Torrance

Lady Vikings win 2-1 (Lady Vikings Record: 2-0) Next Game: Wednesday at Bishop Montgomery

Samohi Girls Water Polo:

Wednesday, November 29: Lady Vikings at Garden Grove

Lady Vikings win 17-14

Thursday, November 30: Lady Vikings vs Westlake

Westlake wins 16-12

Friday, December 1: Lady Vikings vs Yorba Linda- Benson Tournament @ Valencia High

Lady Vikings win 17-4

Friday, December 1: Lady Vikings vs El Toro- Benson Tournament @ Valencia High

El Toro wins 13-3

Saturday, December 2: Lady Vikings vs Esperanza- Benson Tournament @ Valencia High

Esperanza wins 11-0

Saturday, December 2: Lady Vikings vs Temple City- Benson Tournament @ Valencia High

Temple City wins 8-2 (Lady Vikings Record: 2-4) Next Game: Tuesday at Marlborough

