There’s no such thing as too many Italian eateries and we all know that the Mediterranean diet is arguably the best in the world, so residents should rejoice over news that a new Italian delicatessen has opened its doors on Main Street.

Called Zona Little Italy, it can be found at 2400 Main St, where Susu Handbags used to be and Aaron Laundry before that, nestled inbetween the Bicycle Service Center and Dolcenero Gelato.

It joins other Mediterranean themed restaurants and dining experiences, including the stunning Italian-themed market and wine bar called Sogno Toscano, which opened last year at 1512 Montana Avenue. Originating in the Tuscany region of central Italy, the team behind it have two other outlets in Chelsea and West Village in Manhattan, but this is their first foray outside of New York City.

Mon Ami recently launched a happy hour menu at their restaurant (1541 Ocean Ave.) with several dishes inlcuding a Greek spin on the all-American burger and a fig-infused cocktail.

Even The Georgian’s menu is predominantly Italian-themed. The dining experience there has been crafted under the direction of Chef David Almany, who joined the historic hotel from upscale Italian eatery Osteria Mozza on Melrose Avenue.

“The concept aims to bring only the highest quality Italian gourmet products that are made by small family owned companies that have been on for generations that only grow their own ingredients, as opposed to importing ingredients from other parts of the world and then making them in Italy,” Pietro Manca, Zona Little Italy Managing Director told the Daily Press.

“It’s a completely different quality than what you normally find in a big distribution supermarket, when you eat these foods, it’s not that they just taste better, but they’re also much better for you,” Manca says, adding, “We still believe in the handcrafted art … and the expressiveness of the makers so that we deliver these products with education to the people that are going to use them.”

Manca himself has lived in Los Angeles for longer than he can remember. “After 20 years, I stopped counting,” he says. He originally hails from the Piedmont area of Northwest Italy, a region that borders France and Switzerland, at the foot of the Alps that’s known for exquisite cuisine and wines.

Zona has existed around various farmers markets in the area since 2007, but this is the first brick and mortar store. However, it can also be found at the Marina del Rey Farmer’s Market, every Saturday, from 9 a.m. in parking lot #11 at the intersection of Via Marina and Panay Way.

“We’ve only been open a few weeks, but we have a faithful following from our stands at farmer’s markets and we love Santa Monica, because this is our community too. And we wanted a nice part of town to set up shop,” Manca laughs, adding, “There is more of a small town type of feeling here. This is a great little spot on Main St and reminds me of an Italian style piazza.”

Manca has grand plans and he hopes to open another store in the not too distant future, maybe even a small pasta restaurant “all with the same thing in common.” He even spoke of attempting to arrange tables outside for an alfresco dining experience and the possibility of live music outside on a regular basis. Con la grazia di Dio, ci sarai anche tu.

