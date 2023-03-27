Arguably the city’s most notable architectural contribution to Santa Monica’s ocean-facing skyline, the Georgian Hotel has announced a date when it will re-open its doors to the public, Monday April 3, 2023.

From October 2022 to February 2023 the site was completely closed for renovations and construction work after which it was only partially open.

Inspired by both the Romanesque and Art Deco movements and perched on the cliff tops overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Georgian has been a part of Santa Monica culture since its debut in 1933. Given its prime location and fashionable aesthetic, it quickly became popular, attracting a stylish clientele. In the halcyon heyday of Hollywood regular guests included Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe and members of the Kennedy family.

It was the dream of renowned Californian hotelier, Rosamond Borde, who commissioned celebrated architect M. Eugene Durfee to design a hotel of grand proportions. The landmarked property has been lovingly restored to its former glory by a host of international hospitality development specialists, including BLVD, interior design firm Fettle, architects HLW and the Corso Marketing Group.

The official blurb sums the experience up rather well, “Guests walk upon a Havana Deco inspired floor as they cross the threshold into the Georgian’s historic lobby. High ceilings accented with custom Art Deco chandeliers and original decorative reliefs welcome travelers to the cinematic entryway, with the visually striking horseshoe-shaped Sunset Bar to the left, and intimate dining room to the right.”

It offers a total of 84 suites, made up of 56 classic rooms and 28 one bedroom suites and all feature an antique bar cart, a Marshall speaker, branded diamond knit bathrobes, vegan R+Co toiletries plus a Harry Josh hair dryer. The Georgian also offers Alo Moves, which allows guests to complete a selection of yoga tutorials via the in-room television. Apparently, each suite will also contain Polaroid cameras to “chronicle the visit to Santa Monica on film” and Victrola record players to “provide the perfect vinyl soundtrack with curated records from California-based Ubiquity Records.”

The dining experience is under the direction of Chef David Almany, who joins from upscale Italian eatery Osteria Mozza on Melrose Ave under Chef Nancy Silverton for almost a decade. As such, the menu will incorporate an Italian theme. Australian Jerom Morris will manage the bar and Kristin Olszewski will serve as Wine Director, both will feature Italian themed offerings.

Located beneath the Georgian lies The Georgian Room, a historic dinner-only restaurant and piano bar that will re-open for the first time in over 50 years. This speakeasy-style hangout gained a reputation amongst the rich and famous, with guests like Carole Lombard, Clark Gable, “Bugsy” Siegel and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle all seeking refuge and a stiff drink within this notoriously exclusive secret.

Given its unique look and feel, it comes as no surprise that the Georgian has appeared in a number of television shows and movies, including doubling as an apartment building in Miami in the excellent movie adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel Get Shorty. Room rates start at $700 per night.

