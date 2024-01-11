Visitors to Santa Monica Beach Thursday were greeted with a rare sight, as the Pacific Ocean dispensed sizable waves during the late morning hours.

Santa Monica was one of the Los Angeles County beaches put under a high surf advisory by the National Weather Service, remaining in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday evening. The NWS advisory noted that high tide was predicted to be near 7.3 feet around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, with surf highest on west-facing beaches. Along with the high surf advisory, the NWS issued a coastal flood advisory that remained in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Impacts from these advisories generally include flooding of sea water over vulnerable, low-lying coastal areas like parking lots, beaches and walkways; as well as an increased risk for ocean drowning. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” the advisory reads. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

Heavy winds played a role in the advisory, with Thursday’s north northwest wind in Santa Monica staying between 15 and 20 mph throughout the day, including gusts as high as 25 mph.