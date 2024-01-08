A bevy of road-related and bike safety projects within Santa Monica kept the city’s Mobility Department busy during the final months of 2023, and will guide the department’s schedule for the first quarter of 2024.

During the second half of 2023, 10 different intersections were upgraded from two-way to four-way stops, including a necessary change at the intersection of 19th Street and Idaho Avenue. After the October death of Tania Mooser at the intersection, followed by a crash at the same place in November that left Paul Postel with four broken and two bruised ribs, an installation of relevant markings and road signs at 19th and Idaho took place on November 27.

On the same date as the 19th and Idaho upgrade, the Mobility Department installed “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” warning signs at the intersections of 18th and Idaho, as well as 21st and Idaho. Santa Monica Mobility Manager Jason Kligier told the Daily Press that those two locations “are being evaluated for upgrade to all-way stops” along with “about a dozen others” based on community feedback.

While other road intersections such as the two Idaho locations await further evaluation, the department took action during the latter months of 2023 by upgrading to four-way stops at nine different intersections besides the 19th and Idaho spot. These intersections are the following:

• Arizona Avenue at Princeton Street

• Arizona Avenue at Harvard Street

• Nebraska Avenue at Berkeley Street

• 7th Street at Hill Street

• Washington Ave at 9th Street

• 10th Street at Bay Street

• 5th Street at Strand Street

• 5th Street at Idaho Avenue

• Washington Avenue at 10th Street

The actions taken in 2023, and the evaluations to be done in early 2024, are part of a periodic review of stop sign requests called the “warrant analysis” process, where it is determined whether a stop sign is an appropriate measure for a specific intersection or street. Community feedback for all-way stops can be submitted through the city’s 311 system, where residents can select a location by either placing a pin on a city map or typing in an address, followed by a description of desired changes.

According to the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, multi-way stop control “can be useful as a safety measure at intersections if certain traffic conditions exist,” and is used “where the volume of traffic on the intersecting roads is approximately equal.”

The manual suggests that the decision to install multi-way stop control should be based on an engineering study, with criteria such as crashes that “are susceptible to correction by a multi-way stop” as well as “an intersection of two residential neighborhood collector [through] streets of similar design and operating characteristics where multi-way stop control would improve traffic operational characteristics of the intersection.” The City of Irvine Transportation Department adds that stop signs, in general, “can be a useful traffic control device to enhance safety for all roadway users” when properly located.

Outside of vehicle-intensive maneuvers, the City is in the final months of construction on the 20th Street Bike and Pedestrian Connection Project, which is a component of the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway Plan adopted by City Council in 2014. The project, due to be completed by late March, will add an improved and widened bicycle and pedestrian path between 19th Court and 20th Street, a two-way protected bikeway on the 20th Street overcrossing and a new bicycle and pedestrian path between 20th Street and 21st Street along the northern side of the 10 Freeway.

The initial rationale behind the Michigan Avenue plan is “to provide a safe and comfortable place for neighbors of all ages to walk, bike, relax and interact with one another” along with ease of access to get around the Pico neighborhood on foot and by bicycle. The work follows the late 2023 completion of the 17th Street and Michigan Avenue bike lane project, which constructed a protected bikeway, pedestrian scale lighting, road curb extensions and upgraded ADA ramps, restriped crosswalks and protected intersections offering more safety to bikers from Wilshire Blvd to Pico Blvd on 17th Street.

thomas@smdp.com