Open: The weekend began in Santa Monica with a ceremony celebrating the completion of the 17th Street and Michigan Ave bike lane project, held at the 17th St/SMC Metro station parking lot on Saturday morning. The project constructed a protected bikeway, pedestrian scale lighting, curb extensions and upgraded ADA ramps, restriped crosswalks and protected intersections for bikers from Wilshire Blvd to Pico Blvd on 17th St. On Michigan Ave from 14th St to 19th St., the project enhanced streets to be more conducive for pedestrian and bicycle traffic, adding curb extensions and new curb ramps at 14th and 15th St, mini traffic circles on 16th and 18th St for a more predictable flow of traffic, and upgraded curb ramps throughout the area.

Since the opening of the Metro Expo line, 17th Street has experienced a 1600% increase in pedestrian traffic and an 82% increase in bicycle traffic, with the project promoting a safer environment for these groups along with motorists. “I’m thrilled to see such a robust, thoughtful and important multi-modal project come to completion,” Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis said. “By increasing separation from moving traffic and connecting neighborhoods, this project helps make walking and biking easier, encouraging sustainable practices that lead to healthier communities.”

The ceremony featured remarks from Davis and other officials, along with guided bike tours along the bike lane, and performances from the Samohi Marching Band, Academia de Danza BFFM and LA Jugglers. Santa Monica Spoke and reDiscover Center also held bike-themed workshops throughout the morning.