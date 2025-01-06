A homeless man believed to be in his late 60s was struck by a vehicle on Wilshire Boulevard on Sunday evening, but authorities say that he's expected to survive his injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:25pm in the 2400 block of Wilshire Blvd, just east of the intersection with Chelsea Avenue. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), paramedics took the injured man to a hospital where his vital signs remained stable.

Just two weeks ago, Judy Mershon was killed after being hit by a car in the same location. On the evening of 22 December, Mershon, the 85-year old Vietnam War veteran and Santa Monica resident was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car at approximately 6:40pm. According to the SMPD, officers were dispatched for calls of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident and upon arrival found the body of an elderly woman who appeared to have been the victim of a hit and run. The vehicle, a white Toyota Rav4, was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Since then, an investigation by SMPD located video footage of the suspect and vehicle. In the course of their thorough and diligent work on this case, the Traffic Investigations Unit identified the driver as 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Rod Sharif (30).

On December 27, 2024, SMPD’s Traffic Unit, along with SWAT and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, served search and arrest warrants for Sharif and his residence in Santa Monica Canyon. Several items of evidence were recovered from the home along with the white Toyota Rav4 that had significant front-end damage that appeared to have been caused during the accident.

Sharif was arrested and booked for 187(a) PC – Murder and 20001(a) VC – Felony Hit and Run. Sharif has prior arrests for 23152(a) VC – Driving Under the Influence and 23103 VC – Reckless Driving.

However, in this latest incident, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. According to SMPD, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Wilshire Blvd has become significantly more problematic over the past 18 months, especially regarding pedestrian visibility near cross walks. On January 1, 2025, California joined 43 other states with implementing “daylighting” laws, proven to succeed in reducing pedestrian injuries from motor vehicles. On January 1, Assembly Bill 413 or the “California Daylighting Law” will have its warning period end for violators. The law prohibits parking within 20 feet of any crosswalk or 15 feet of a crosswalk with extended curbs. This applies only on the side where cars approach the intersection.

Through 2024, violators only received warnings, with exceptions for if the curb was painted red or a sign explicitly prohibited parking. Violations will now lead to citations and increased enforcement, with tickets from $40 to more.

