A woman was killed at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday night after being hit by a car near the intersection of Chelsea and Wilshire.

According to SMPD, officers were dispatched for calls of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident and upon arrival found a deceased, elderly woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Rav4, was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. SMPD said that tragically, the victim, a Vietnam War veteran and Santa Monica resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team responded to begin their investigation, which is ongoing.

The fatal crash was the worse of two vehicle incidents on Sunday.

The second crash occurred on the 2700 block of Pico at about 7:45 p.m. when a car drove through the center median damaging landscaping and a city utility box.

When officers arrived at that scene, witnesses identified the driver who was attempting to walk away. The suspect attempted to flee when contacted by officers and after a short foot pursuit he was arrested for DUI.