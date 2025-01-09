Every member of area households is under a lot of stress during the Palisades Fire, including the smallest members of the family.

Keeping pets safe has been a priority for both those staying put and those who have felt the need to evacuate this week. In an update Wednesday morning, Cal Fire released a list of animal evacuation shelters for both small and large animals.

Anyone with small animals can visit the following shelters:

-El Camino High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

-Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills

-Baldwin Park Animal care Center, 4275 Elton St., Baldwin Park

-Carson Animal Care Center, 216 W. Victoria St., Gardena

-Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

-Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Ave., Downey

-Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W. Ave I, Lancaster

-Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Hwy., Palmdale

Alternatively, those with large animals can use the following shelters:

-Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

-Industry Hills Expo, 16200 Temple Ave., City of Industry

-LA Equestrian, 480 Riverside Dr., Burbank

-Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has also opened a shelter for large animals and livestock at Pierce College, located at 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills.

Experts state that those at risk and in potential evacuation zones should create a disaster preparedness plan and a “go-bag” for pets in the case of an emergency. Best Friends Animal Society stated that a “go-bag” should have a pet first aid kit with an extra supply of any necessary medications, current vaccination records, a list of medical needs and a veterinarian’s number.

Along with the first aid kit, Best Friends added that go-bags should have a 3-5 day supply of wet and/or dry food (with water if possible), pet toys and/or treats, a collar with a current ID tag or microchip that includes an owner’s cell phone number, a crate labeled with the pet’s name and contact information, extra waste bags, blankets, towels and bowl; among other items.

“Whether you are told to evacuate or to shelter-in-place, the best way to prepare for any type of emergency is to have a plan, for you and your family members, including your pets,” Best Friends Animal Society Senior Manager of Emergency Services Sharon Hawa said. “Identify beforehand where you’ll go, what you’ll need to bring, so that you can have peace-of-mind that you have what you and your pets need to get by for several days during a potentially chaotic time.”

County of Los Angeles Public Health officials recommend avoiding leaving pets outdoors, particularly at night, and that dogs or cats appearing to be in respiratory distress should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs and cats include panting and/or inability to catch their breath, with cat symptoms appearing less noticeable.