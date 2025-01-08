At 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the City of Santa Monica issued a new Evacuation Order due to the ongoing Palisades Fire.

The Evacuation Order is for areas of the city north of Montana Avenue between 11th St. and Pacific Coast Highway, noted as an immediate threat to life and a lawful order to leave the area immediately. The area is closed to public access. Existing Evacuation Orders north of San Vicente Blvd. remain in effect.

In addition, an Evacuation Warning has been issued for all areas north of Wilshire Blvd. to Montana Ave. from 10th St. to the Pacific Coast Highway. The City stated the area is under a potential threat to life and/or property, and those who require additional time to evacuate should leave immediately. Existing Evacuation Warnings north of Montana Ave. between 26th St. and 11th St. remain in effect.

Evacuation orders are for the red areas on this map provided by the City.