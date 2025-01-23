SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Locals Night for Fire Relief, Return of DineLA, and much more!

SaMo Pier Locals' Night for Fire Relief: This isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of music, connection, and community care, featuring Books & Cookies musical story time, Local DJs, classic car show, vendors, satellite bar, and more. Thursday, Jan. 23, 3:30 – 10:00p.m. https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnightjan23

SaMo Black Empowerment Association "WE" Women's Empowerment Mixer: Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:00p.m.Learn more and register here.

Chinese Paper Lanterns: It’s the Year of the Snake! Learn about Lunar New Year and other Chinese Festivals and make a paper lantern. All materials provided. For ages 8 and up. Friday, Jan. 24, 3:45p.m., Fairview Branch Library, 2101 Ocean Park Blvd. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/49kgrqmc1bj9e7gyh259ezfk5m/202501241545

Craig Krull Gallery Artist Talk: Join us at the gallery for talks from Michael Deyermond & Robert Ginder. Coffee & donuts will be served. Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:00a.m., 2525 Michigan Ave. B-3https://www.instagram.com/craigkrullgallery

Iliza Shlesinger and Friends - JAM Comedy LA: An open bar comedy show featuring live music, Iliza Shlesinger, Leslie Liao, Fatimah Taliah and more. Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:00p.m., Jam in the Van, 3384 Motor Ave.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iliza-shlesinger-leslie-liao-fatimah-taliah-and-more-jam-comedy-la-tickets-1119317963159

Future Sounds of Jazz: Experience the fusion of 20th-century big band tradition with 21st-century culture, as Marlonius Jazz Orchestra takes the stage. Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:00p.m., broadstage, 1310 11th St. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/marlon-martinez-and-marlonius-jazz-orchestra/

Trivia Sundays at Bodega: Bring your smartest friends for Trivia at Bodega! Sunday, Jan. 26, sign ups start at 6:00p.m., trivia starts at 6:30p.m., 814 Broadwayhttps://smdp.com/events/#/details/trivia-sundays-at-bodega/14385241/2025-01-19T18

ONGOING:“Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Dine LA Restaurant Week: Restaurants have been struggling since the fires and this is a great way to show support and get a deal. SaMo participants include Blue Plate Taco and Oysterette, Boa Steakhouse, Citrin, Fitoor, Orla by Michael Mina, Socalo, Sushi Roku, Xuntos. Jan. 24 - Feb. 7 https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Bourbon Tasting with Buffalo Trace: Join us to celebrate the craft of bourbon-making, featuring Buffalo Trace Distillery's finest - including our own Private Barrel Selection. Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:00p.m., Marina Del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-tasting-with-buffalo-trace-at-marina-del-rey-hotel-tickets-1091308305519

Further Afield: All-Star FireAid Concert Lineup To Include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga: The performance at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will include Stevie Wonder, Sting the Red Hot Chili Pppers, Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart. The concert at the Kia Forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30, while the show at the Intuit Dome will start at 7:30 p.m.

Looking Ahead: Dine LA Restaurant Week (1/24 - 2/7);Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30)

Looking Ahead: Dine LA Restaurant Week (1/24 - 2/7);Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30)