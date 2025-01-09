Another closure of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campuses was announced for Friday, part of a trying week for the local education community.

SMMUSD schools in both Santa Monica and Malibu will remain closed Friday due to ongoing safety concerns, evacuations, continued fire threats and poor air quality related to the Palisades Fire. The decision to close is guided by criteria established in collaboration with local and stage agencies.

“We continue to face unprecedented challenges as the Palisades Fire and other fires across Los Angeles County impact our families and staff,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton wrote in a Thursday afternoon update. “The devastation, displacement, and uncertainty have deeply affected us all. We extend our gratitude to the first responders and emergency crews who are tirelessly working to combat these fires and protect lives, homes, and neighborhoods. Their courage and dedication inspire us during this difficult time.”

Grab and go lunches will be available for SMMUSD students from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at John Adams Middle School, Lincoln Middle School and Santa Monica High School. In addition, childcare services are being offered by YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles centers and the Santa Monica Boys & Girls Club on Friday.

Friday will be the third straight day of closures districtwide for SMMUSD, and the fourth consecutive closure day for Malibu campuses.

In addition to SMMUSD, Saint Monica Preparatory will remain closed on Friday. Other area schools such as New Roads and Saint Anne School were closed on Thursday, with no announcement made yet on Friday’s campus availability.