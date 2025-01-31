Pacific Coast Highway will partially reopen Sunday morning for essential traffic, marking a significant step in recovery efforts following the devastating Palisades Fire, Los Angeles County officials announced Friday.

The highway will operate with one lane in each direction beginning Feb. 2 at 8 a.m., allowing limited access while utility repairs and cleanup work continue along the scenic coastal route.

"Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities," said County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

Officials warned drivers to expect slower traffic flows and reduced speed limits to accommodate ongoing repair work. The reopening comes as welcome news to coastal communities affected by both the Palisades and Franklin fires, though Horvath emphasized conditions will differ from normal operations.

"It's important that we set expectations – this will not be the same PCH as before the fires," Horvath said.

The road has been closed since The Palisades Fire broke out Jan. 8. The disastrous blaze prompted widespread evacuations and the closure of Pacific Coast Highway. The fire caused significant damage to the coastal community, with business operations severely impacted across Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu. Much of the area has been closed for weeks as officials worked to prevent looting of vacant homes and more recently, secure the area from toxic ash or potential landslides.

Traffic has been diverted off the PCH through Santa Monica, initially at the Lincoln exit and later at 4th Street. The closure has resulted in significant traffic backups both on the freeway and throughout Downtown Santa Monica, particularly along Lincoln.

The final evacuation orders were lifted earlier in the week allowing residents to return to their burned out lots and the reopening of PCH, even on a limited basis, is a sign of recovery in the fire zone.

The partial reopening resulted from coordination between multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans.

With rain forecast next week, county officials will monitor the route for potential hazards. Drivers can check current road closures at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.