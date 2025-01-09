After days of uncontrolled burning, officials confirmed the first death in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department received a missing person report on Wednesday and executed a welfare check on the home bordering the PCH. Officers found human remains at the home marking the first official casualty.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said the loss of life was tragic.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that we have lost a member of the Malibu community during the Palisades Fire,” he said in a statement. “Although the individual has not yet been identified, this tragic news weighs heavily on our hearts. On behalf of the City of Malibu, I want to express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person. Our community grieves with you in this moment of unimaginable loss.”

He said the death is a painful reminder of the profound impact this fire is having on the community.

“Malibu is more than a city- we are neighbors, friends, and family. Even when we don’t know someone’s name, their loss is felt by all of us. In times like this, we must come together, support one another, and show the resilience that defines our community,” he said.

Stewart echoed other officials who have urged residents to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, prioritize safety, and check on your neighbors as the fire is still an active and evolving threat.

Malibu was previously devastated by the Woolsey fire and has seen additional fires in recent years. As the Palisades Fire has exploded in all directions, evacuation orders and warnings have expanded into Malibu.

Officials have said that if you are in the evacuation order zone, it is critical to leave immediately. Those in evacuation warning zones should prepare for a potential evacuation and stay informed about changing conditions.

The City encourages all residents to review real-time updates on evacuation orders and warnings at protect.genasys.com.

Evacuation points have been established for residents and animals, including:

Westwood Recreation Center , 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Agoura Animal Care Center (Small Animals) , 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

, 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 LA Equestrian Center (Large Animals), 480 Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506

480 Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506 Pierce College Equestrian Center (Large Animals), 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

“We understand how deeply unsettling this is for our community, especially coming less than a month after the Franklin Fire and two months after the Broad Fire,” said Stewart prior to the discovery of the body. “To those impacted by the Palisades Fire, our hearts are with you, and we want you to know the City is here to support you. I want to express my gratitude to all of the first responders and public safety personnel who are working tirelessly to protect our community from this fast-moving fire. Your dedication and courage in managing this dynamic and evolving situation are truly appreciated, and we thank you for your service.”