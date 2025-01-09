Los Angeles is burning in yet another location as the so called “Sunset Fire” has broken out near Runyon Canyon.

Officials announced the fire on Wednesday night when LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley had to excuse herself from a press conference called to talk about the other fires already burning in the area.

“So I just want to announce very, very quickly that we have a new brush fire that has just broken out within the last five minutes in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon,” she said. “I don't have a lot of information. I can tell you, we're throwing all of our available resources at it as we speak. I am seeing active water drops as we speak. As we have more information, we'll disseminate this to all of you, but I'm going to go ahead and excuse myself so we can go ahead and start to strategize and move towards mitigating this additional major emergency in the city.”

An initial evacuation zone was declared between the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon and between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

The canyon itself was already closed as the area reels from massive wildfires tearing through Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass, who has recently returned to Los Angeles following an international trip, said the city will survive.

“I just have to say that Los Angeles as a region, as a county, as a city, we will get through this,” she said. “We will stay together. We will be strong. We will make it through these next several days, and then we will begin the recovery period. And let me just say that the reason I'm so confident in that is one because of my faith in Angelinos period, but also because of the leadership that is here you see every level of government working together, as you have on several occasions over the last couple of years.”