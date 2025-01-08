Evacuation orders remain in place for northern Santa Monica and all of Pacific Palisades as firefighters emerge from a long night of battling the Palisades Fire.

Santa Monica officials said the city continues to work with the Palisades Fire Command Post to monitor wildfire conditions. As of 5:30 a.m., there were no changes to the Santa Monica evacuation zones between the northern border of the city and San Vicente Boulevard, between Ocean Avenue and 26th Street. Additional residents who lived between Montana and San Vicente were under an evacuation warning and told to be prepared if the fire shifted.

The city of Santa Monica is continuing to monitor Palisades Fire developments and working with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the lead agency on the fire. Santa Monica Fire Department has deployed mutual aid including several fire trucks to the front line. Additional fire resources were occupied handling regular calls and staging to respond to any potential fires that did cross into the city.

The Santa Monica Police department is assisting with evacuations. There is an increased police presence throughout the north of Montana evacuation zone.

Free Big Blue Bus transport to the Palisades Fire evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, 90025, will be available starting at 8 p.m. Buses will leave hourly.

Pick-up location: 7th Street and San Vicente Boulevard

Cal Fire said the Palisades Fire is still exhibiting extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting and continues to challenge firefighting efforts. They said winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts.

Cal Fire said firefighters and air resources will continue to work to protect the community, and infrastructures and gain control over fire containment.