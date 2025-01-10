Residents evacuated from the area between Montana and San Vicente were allowed to return home on Friday but those living north of San Vicente are still under an evacuation order.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 there is a mandatory evacuation ORDER for all areas of the city north of San Vicente Boulevard. There is an evacuation warning for all areas of the city north of Montana Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard. A warning for areas of the city between Wilshire and Montana has been lifted entirely.

For residents who were previously under evacuation order (between Montana and San Vicente) this area is now entirely under an evacuation warning. Residents may voluntarily return to this area but remain prepared with gathered essentials and be ready to leave the area if conditions worsen.

The Los Angeles County Curfew order remains in place in all evacuation warning zones in Santa Monica. To maintain public safety in those areas, SMPD will be enforcing the County curfew order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until the order is revoked. No enforcement action will be taken against residents trying to repopulate the evacuated areas. Residents are asked to work with officers and members of the National Guard by carrying current identification and minimizing trips in and out of the evacuation warning areas. SMPD said it needs to continue its heightened stance addressing opportunistic criminal behavior. If you see anything suspicious or disturbing, contact 911 (life-threatening emergencies) or 310-458-8491.

Officials said that while conditions are favorable for this change to evacuation zones, the fires across the region are dynamic and can change quickly.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for SM Alerts for important safety information and follow the city on Facebook, X or Instagram for regular updates. Call 911 to report down power lines or immediate threats to life or property.

While Santa Monica has its own water service, a small section of the city takes utilities from theLos Angeles Department of Water and Power, or LADWP. Those customers north of San Vicente Boulevard with water serviced by LADWP are under a Do Not Drink Notice issued by LADWP for ZIP code 90272 due to the potential of fire-related contaminants that may have entered the water system in the area. This notice, updated from a previous Boil Water Notice, also applies to a small amount of LADWP customers north of San Vincente Boulevard on Woodacres Road, Esparta Way, and Emont Plaza, in ZIP code 90402 in Santa Monica. This area was previously under mandatory evacuation orders and is now under a voluntary evacuation warning. Water quality elsewhere in the city is not impacted.

“We ask residents for their patience with returning home,” Mayor Lana Negrete said. “Please be kind to first responders and staff at entry points. We understand that there is immense stress in having to leave under such conditions and we thank everyone for their cooperation as we continue to assess conditions and begin recovery efforts.”

The Santa Monica Police Department, along with law enforcement partners, will be at maximum staffing in evacuation areas to assist residents returning home and actively monitor all evacuation zones to deter criminal behavior.

The California National Guard began deployment today and officers are stationed at traffic control points around Santa Monica to assist with repopulation efforts and ensure the safety of the surrounding community. Entry and exit from Santa Monica to the evacuation zones in Pacific Palisades and Los Angeles is strictly prohibited.

As residents return, evacuated areas may have potential debris and downed trees from high winds on the roads. Exercise caution when entering these areas.

Restoration of missed service and debris cleanup in deployed and will be systematically addressed throughout the city. Regularly scheduled services such as street sweeping, trash pickup, tree cleanup, park access and other services will begin as early as tomorrow, Jan. 11.

Find the latest updates on Santa Monica evacuation orders, services and resources at Santamonica.gov.