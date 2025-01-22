Rain is predicted for Los Angeles County in the coming days and while it may feel like a welcome change from the hellish fire weather that contributed to massive wildfires, the damp conditions could bring a new kind of disaster.

Officials are rushing to fortify recent wildfire burn areas, including large swaths of the Santa Monica Mountains, ahead of an incoming storm system, deploying thousands of protective barriers and staging equipment in a coordinated effort to prevent potentially devastating mudslides and debris flows.

The storm, expected to arrive Saturday and continue through Monday, could drop between a quarter to half an inch of rain across Los Angeles County, with a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms, according to county officials.

"We're going to be active tomorrow in the burn areas. You will see full scale crews, including crews from the National Guard, state California OES, state DWR, and LA County flood control district," said Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works and chief engineer of the county flood control district.

The coordinated response comes as officials remain mindful of the deadly 2018 Montecito mudslides, where 23 people died when rain on burned hillsides triggered massive debris flows that sent boulders "the size of houses" through the community.

Two major staging areas have been established to house protective equipment and materials. The Santa Anita race track will serve as the base camp for the Eden fire burn area, storing 10,000 K-rails, 350,000 linear feet of compost socks, and 30,000 linear feet of straw waddles. A second staging area at Santa Monica airport will support operations in the Palisades fire zone with 5,000 K-rails and similar quantities of erosion control materials.

Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilized significant state resources, including more than 400 California Conservation Corps members who will install silt fencing and other filtering barriers to prevent contaminated runoff from entering waterways. The California National Guard has deployed over 80 service members from the 649th Engineering Company, along with heavy equipment including dozers, excavators, and dump trucks.

"Even before we saw rain on the horizon in Los Angeles, I directed my departments and agencies to act fast to protect neighborhoods from potentially hazardous debris flows," Newsom said in a statement. "By stationing resources and staff in key locations, we can help make a difference as we transition from fire response to storm preparedness."

The Department of Water Resources has positioned 10 flood-fighting stockpiles across Southern California, containing 5,650 super sacks, 271,000 burlap sandbags, and other emergency materials. The Department of Conservation has deployed 12 geologists to assess mudslide and debris flow risks through site visits and lidar detection.

Advice for residents who are still in their fire-zone homes is mixed. For those who are safe from slides, officials recommend remaining indoors throughout the storm to keep roads clear for emergency responders. Pestrella warned that even moderate amounts of rain could cause transportation problems as sediment and debris wash onto streets, particularly in the Palisades and Eden burn areas.

However, Pestrella emphasized that residents in burn areas who have steep, burned slopes near their homes should consider leaving during the rain event. The county is offering free engineering assessments to evaluate property risks and recommend specific protective measures.

"If you live in an area and you're in the home, and there's a slope behind your home that is burned, and it's maybe 20 feet or more in height... your best bet is not to be in the home when it rains," Pestrella said.

Nine specialized task forces have been established to address various aspects of storm preparation and recovery, including debris management, water quality, rebuilding, and long-term recovery planning. These efforts are being coordinated across multiple jurisdictions, including the cities of Los Angeles, Malibu, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.

Officials said the operation represents an unprecedented mobilization of resources to protect recently burned areas. Teams are working to clear debris from streets, clean and prepare debris basins, and deploy protective barriers before the rain begins.

There is a specific concern about toxic runoff from burned areas. Post-fire debris can contain hazardous materials like asbestos, lead, mercury, and other chemicals that were released when structures burned. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with local agencies to assess and remove hazardous materials from affected properties.

Residents seeking more information about property protection or debris removal programs can visit recovery.lacounty.gov or call 843-473-3332. Officials emphasize that property owners must opt into the debris removal program to receive assistance.

The county flood control district continues to prepare the broader flood control system, including dams, channels, and stormwater capture facilities, while monitoring weather conditions. Emergency response teams will maintain 24/7 operations throughout the storm event.