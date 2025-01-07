Evacuations triggered by the explosive Palisades fire have reached Santa Monica's border with residents at Ocean and San Vicente receiving warnings, but no evacuation orders as such, yet.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 10:30am near 1190 N Piedra Morada Dr. and grew to over 200 acres in under an hour. LAFD said structures in the evacuation zone are under immediate threat and the Westwood Recreation Center is open as an evacuation center and accepts small animals (1350 S Sepulveda Blvd)

LAFD has issued evacuation orders for much of the Pacific Palisades, including the Santa Monica Canyon, up to the Santa Monica border.

The fire started in a rugged part of Pacific Palisades with limited road access and several homes dotted in the surrounding hills.

The City of Santa Monica said it is monitoring the brushfire but there is no threat to Santa Monica at this time. Officials said residents should avoid non-essential travel on Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. Keep 911 open for life safety emergencies.

Critical fire weather conditions and a major wind event are forecasted to affect Southern California through tomorrow, January 8, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.

According to the National Weather Service, high wind warnings will go into effect today for much of Los Angeles County and Ventura County. The mountains may see gusts from 65 to 80 mph, with local gusts near 100 mph. Coastal and valley areas may see gusts between 60 and 70 mph. The peak of the wind event is forecasted from 10pm this evening to 10am tomorrow.